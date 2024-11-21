Indian Railways Plans To Add More Than 1000 General Class Coaches To Regular trains

Photo Credit: iStock (for representational purposes only)

Indian Railways (IR) has been taking several steps to ensure comfortable journeys for general-class passengers. As part of its commitment towards providing better services and accommodating the increasing passenger demands, IR has planned to introduce over 1,000 new GS (general seating) coaches to nearly 370 regular trains by November 2024. "This initiative enables approximately one lakh additional passengers to travel in GS coaches daily, demonstrating the Railways' focus on inclusivity and convenience. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is also playing a vital role in this initiative, contributing to the Indian Railways' success. Currently, NFR has already augmented 36 trains/69 rakes with 276 GS coaches, providing greater convenience and accessibility to passengers across and beyond its zone," said CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma.

He also said that Northeast Frontier Railway plans to augment three additional trains with 16 more GS coaches by the end of December 2024."These efforts underline NFR's dedication towards improving passenger services and making train journeys more comfortable and inclusive for all segments of society. Recognising the growing public interest in rail travel, IR is accelerating its efforts by expanding its fleet by augmenting GS coaches to its trains. Between July and October alone, 600 GS coaches were added to approximately 370 trains, with the total count reaching 1,000 by November 2024," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Moreover, plans are underway to induct more than 10,000 non-AC coaches, including over 6,000 GS coaches and additional sleeper-class coaches over the next two years. This ambitious expansion will enable approximately 8 lakh additional passengers to undertake rail journeys daily, significantly enhancing accessibility for general-class travellers. These newly manufactured coaches are of the advanced LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) design, offering greater comfort, speed, and safety," he added.

He further said that LHB coaches are not only lighter and sturdier but also sustain minimal damage in case of accidents, ensuring improved passenger safety compared to traditional ICF coaches. NFR, on its part, remains steadfast in its commitment to prioritising the needs of general-class passengers, thus improving travel experiences within the zone and nationwide. The ongoing expansion of facilities reflects its vision to transform rail travel into a safer, more convenient, and inclusive mode of transportation for all.

