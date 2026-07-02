Indian Mom Lost Daughter In Vietnam, Shares Travel Safety Tips For Every Parent

Travelling with children is exciting, but every parent secretly worries about their child getting lost in a crowded place. An Indian traveller recently lived through that exact nightmare during a family trip to Vietnam. Content creator Pooja Mehta Bothraa recently shared a video on Instagram about one of the scariest moments of her life. She revealed that she lost her young daughter, Jiana, while the family was at a busy port in Vietnam. The area was packed with people waiting to board, with crowds moving in every direction. In the middle of all the rush, Jiana suddenly disappeared.

Indian Mother Lost Her Daughter In Vietnam For 20 Minutes

Pooja recalled that she was terrified the moment she realised her daughter was missing. Like any parent, her mind immediately raced to the worst possible thoughts. Fortunately, they had spent years teaching Jiana exactly what to do if she ever got separated from them. And those lessons turned out to be lifesavers.

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Instead of crying or running around looking for her parents, Jiana didn't panic. Instead, she walked back to a coffee shop that the family had visited earlier. She told the staff that she couldn't find her mother. The employees immediately contacted the security team, who quickly spread the message across the port. Within about 20 minutes, Jiana was safely reunited with her parents.

A Lesson For Every Parent

Although the family was apart for only around 20 minutes, Pooja admitted those minutes felt like hours. She described it as one of the most frightening experiences she has ever faced. But after the incident, she realised that this reunion wasn't only because they were lucky. It happened because Jiana knew exactly what to do.

Here are some tips Pooja follows and recommends for every parent:

First and foremost, remind your children to not panic in such situations.

Ask them to stand in a familiar place, preferably near a CCTV camera, instead of wandering.

They must reach out to women or security personnel for help.

Pooja shared that children don't remember instructions that are given only once. They remember the things parents repeat again and again. Her message has struck a chord with thousands of parents online because it highlights something many families often overlook. While parents spend a lot of time planning flights, hotels, and sightseeing, very few actually prepare their children for unexpected situations like getting separated in a crowd.

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As Pooja rightly said, 'Parenting isn't just about protecting our children. It's also about slowly teaching them how to protect themselves." Her family's frightening experience in Vietnam ended safely, but it's a great reminder for all parents travelling with children.