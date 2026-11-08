Dubai To Abu Dhabi In 1 Hour: A Look Inside The New Etihad Rail

Following the launch of Etihad Rail passenger services in September, an Indian content creator shared glimpses of his journey from Dubai to Abu Dhabi aboard the Etihad Rail. Sharing a video on Instagram, he explained that the train route has made it easy for daily commuters to travel between the two cities.

The video showed a look inside the train and the modern amenities it offers. Travelling at nearly 200 kmph, the train takes passengers from Dubai to Abu Dhabi in about 1 hour and vice versa. The video showed the train offers premium seating with comfortable seats, armrests, and a tray table in front.

The video also showed that the train has a dedicated luggage area for extra storage in the corner of the carriage. The train also has overhead luggage space for smaller bags. The bathrooms on the train are surprisingly spacious, clean, and larger than standard aeroplane washrooms. The bathrooms are equipped with modern fixtures, clean surfaces, and well-maintained hygiene standards.

Besides the modern interiors and spacious design of the train, it also serves passengers food onboard. “Since I'm vegetarian, they gave me a potato salad, a small orange juice, and a cup of hot tea,” the creator shared.

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Take a look at the video:

The creator also revealed that the train station in Dubai is directly connected to the metro station. However, since Abu Dhabi does not have a metro connection, there are buses available for the passengers. “From here you can take a free shuttle; these electric vans take passengers to the bus stop,” he added.

Talking about the train ticket price, the creator revealed that he had to pay somewhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,100 for one way, which he described as “cheap” considering the luxury experience that the train provides.

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