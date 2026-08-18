I Needed A Reset, Found It In The Himalayan Foothills Near Rishikesh

There are times when a break does not need a flight, a week-long holiday or a packed itinerary. Sometimes, all you need is to leave the city for a couple of days. For me, the hills have always worked best.

So when life started feeling a little too packed, I got my family into the car and drove to The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas. Less than six hours from Delhi, the resort sits in the Himalayan foothills near Rishikesh and is around 45 minutes from Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. It is also among the closest five-star hotels from Dehradun airport in the region, making it particularly convenient for a short break.

For a quick family holiday, it turned out to be exactly what I was looking for.

The resort's idea of a reset

The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas describes itself as "South Asia's Most Preferred Reset Resort", and I felt it the moment I checked in. No work, screens, deadlines, or rushed routines.

The resort's connection with nature is visible even in its design. Waterfall-inspired elements and biophilic design, a philosophy used across Westin hotels, bring the outdoors into the property. Look closely and you will notice round, concentric circles appearing across the decor. They signify wellness with the idea that it centres around you.

But for me, the reset began with something very basic: fresh air.

The AQI here is usually under 5-6, which makes breathing deeply feel like a luxury in itself after spending time in Delhi.

Worried about heading to the hills during monsoon? Don't be. This stretch isn't prone to waterlogging or landslides, so the drive up is smooth and stress-free. Honestly, monsoon might be the best time to visit. The weather is gorgeous and everything is impossibly green. On some days, clouds roll in and move like a sea across the mountains, creating a completely different view from the resort.

A suite with room for the whole family

I stayed in the Classic Suite, which was spacious enough to make a family stay genuinely comfortable. There is a separate living room, private balconies in both the bedroom and living room, a large bathtub and all the modern amenities you would expect from a luxury resort. The suite overlooked the infinity pool, with Rishikesh visible in the distance.

My daughter loved the room for a very simple reason: there was enough space for her to run around while we could just enjoy the space, and the views.

The resort also works particularly well for a multi-generational family holiday. Grandparents, parents and children can all find something to do here without having to follow the same schedule.

Come hungry!

At Akasa, the resort's all-day dining restaurant, the menu moves across cuisines, from Chinese and Italian to North Indian and Garhwali.

The spread is extensive. There are Middle Eastern dips such as hummus and baba ganoush, cheese spread, salads, a separate station for pizzas and pasta, a large selection of pickles and desserts. There are plenty of options for children too. My daughter happily settled for margherita pizza and hakka noodles.

But if you eat just one meal that reflects where you are staying, make it the Garhwali thali. It brings together dishes from different parts of Uttarakhand, including aloo jakhya from Nainital, Kumaon raita and Uttarkashi gahat ki dal.

Another dish I would highly recommend at Akasa is the New Zealand lamb chops. I am not a particular fan of lamb chops, yet I could not stop eating these. They were tender, well cooked and full of flavour.

For dessert, go for the Himalayan honey and saffron cheesecake. The combination sounds unusual, but it works surprisingly well.

Breakfast at Akasa is equally generous, with enough choice to please everyone at the table.

Evenings that are fun yet relaxing

Westin Saga, the resort's Garhwali evening tea ritual, was one of the nicest family experiences during the stay. There was live music, Garhwali tea, sandwiches, regional snacks, peanuts, bhakarwadi, chiwda and cookies.

Children can also get involved in activities such as T-shirt and bag painting, so parents can sit back with their tea while the little ones stay occupied.

We also had dinner at Toya, the resort's Asian restaurant. The sushi and dim sums, particularly the prawn har gow, were excellent. The pad thai and steamed fish with golden chilli and lemon sauce were equally good. I especially liked the Simiyaki lamb chop, served hot on a grill at the table.

The mango sticky rice was the perfect end to the meal, beautifully presented and delicious.

For an evening drink, Haven Lounge in the lobby has a more grown-up setting, with craft cocktails, small plates and an outdoor balcony that looks particularly beautiful around sunset.

Children have plenty to do

The Westin Family Kids Club has indoor and outdoor spaces, a padded play area, table games, painting activities and movie screenings.

But our favourite was Hakuna Matata, the family entertainment zone. There is bowling, foosball, gaming stations and VR experiences, including a virtual Char Dham journey. My daughter had a great time here, and it was one of those rare places where we could join in rather than simply supervise.

The resort also has a large outdoor infinity pool with swim-up bar Pebbles, along with a separate pool for children and a heated jacuzzi. On a rainy evening when the temperature dropped, the jacuzzi was where we headed to.

For families who want to spend time outdoors, the resort also has picnic experiences. You can head out for a trek and even plan a jungle picnic at a spot on top of the mountain, turning the surrounding landscape into part of the stay rather than simply something to look at.

Following the wellness pillars

The Westin's wellness philosophy is built around three pillars: Eat Well, Sleep Well and Move Well. And these aren't just words used in the resort's wellness messaging. You can see them in the way the stay is planned.

Eat Well goes beyond the regular buffet. The resort has a special wellness menu that includes Ayurvedic khichdi, organic salads and other wholesome options.

Sleep Well starts with the Heavenly Bed 2.0, designed specifically around better sleep. Guests who love the bed and mattress can even buy it to recreate the experience at home. There is also lavender balm placed by the bedside, a small but thoughtful addition for winding down before sleep.

Move Well can mean different things to different guests. There is the Westin WORKOUT fitness gym for those who want a proper workout, while the surrounding landscape offers treks and trails for anyone who would rather exercise outdoors.

Wellness with a little more quiet

At the Heavenly Spa, I opted for a deep tissue massage. After days of work, deadlines and the stiffness that comes with sitting at a desk, the treatment was exactly what I needed. There are Ayurvedic therapies, steam treatments, pedicures and couple spa options as well.

There is a place for the best view that the resort doesn't advertise. Their rooftop terrace, called Sky Deck, deserves more attention. In beautiful cabanas, you can sit quietly and look out towards the hills and Rishikesh.

It never gets boring here

There is plenty to do. You can watch the evening Ganga Aarti with a view of Rishikesh, book yoga sessions, or try sound healing. The resort also sends guests to Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh for the evening Aarti.

If you do want to venture outside, take a Rishikesh city trip, go river rafting or trek to Kunjapuri Temple. The temple, located at the top of the mountain, is one of the 36 Shakti Peethas and is popular for sunrise. Getting there early is worth it for the views.

Honestly, if you ask me, you don't really have to leave. For a weekend family break, I would not feel guilty about staying put.

After a weekend here, I can see why and how the idea of a reset works. I did not have to wake up early every morning to tick off tourist attractions. There was good food, a comfortable suite, activities for my daughter, a spa, a pool, mountain views and, most importantly, clean mountain air without the pollution I am used to (actually, should not get used to) in Delhi.

Sometimes, a reset is simply about stepping away from the city for a while. And at The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, there is very little reason to rush back.