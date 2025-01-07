How To Get Upgraded To First Class: 9 Tips You Will Wish You Knew Sooner

Plush seats, gourmet meals and sipping champagne at 30,000 feet - flying first class is the ultimate travel dream. But let's be real: not everyone wants to splurge thousands on a first-class or business-class ticket. So, how do you get upgraded to first class without spending a fortune? Sure, having elite airline status or using your miles can boost your chances of securing a premium seat, but there's no guarantee you'll land that upgrade. The good news? There are smart, budget-friendly ways to get business-class tickets or score that first-class upgrade without breaking the bank. Here's how to snag that coveted first-class upgrade and fly like royalty.

Here Are 9 Ways To Get Upgraded To First Class:

1. Join The Loyalty Club

Let's begin with the basics. Airlines love loyal customers, and frequent flyer programmes are your ticket to better treatment. Signing up is free, and you can start earning miles and perks even if you are not a frequent traveller. Once you have built up enough points, you'll be eligible for upgrades, priority boarding, and even free flights. Pro tip: Stick to one airline or alliance to maximise your benefits.

2. Dress The Part

Yes, appearances matter. While you don't need to show up in a tuxedo, looking polished can make a difference. Airlines are less likely to upgrade someone in yoga pants and flip-flops. Aim for smart-casual: Think tailored trousers, a crisp shirt, and shoes that say "I belong in first class." Confidence is key-act like you already belong up front.

3. Be An Early Bird (Or A Night Owl)

Timing is everything when it comes to upgrades. Flights that are overbooked in the economy often lead to a shuffle, with the most likely candidates being bumped up to first class. Check in as early as possible or be the last to arrive at the gate—both strategies have worked for seasoned travellers. Just don't risk missing your flight by cutting it too fine!

Acting with kindness with the ground staff can be a win-win for all. Photo: iStock

4. Be Kind (And Ask Politely)

A little kindness goes a long way. Gate agents and flight attendants deal with stressed-out passengers all day, so being polite and charming can set you apart. If there's a reason to ask for an upgrade—like a special occasion or a flight mix-up-do so with a smile. While it's not guaranteed, a bit of good humour and genuine gratitude can work wonders.

5. Volunteer To Be Bumped

Here's a trick most people don't know: If a flight is overbooked, airlines often ask for volunteers to take a later flight. Offer your seat and negotiate for an upgrade on the next available flight. It's a win-win—the airline solves its problem, and you get to enjoy the high life on your rescheduled journey.

6. Travel Solo

Travelling with a group? Forget about an upgrade. Airlines prefer to move solo passengers because it's easier to accommodate one person than a party of four. So, if you're flying alone, your chances are significantly higher. Plus, there's something undeniably chic about sipping champagne solo in first class.

Use your miles to increase your chances of flying first class. Photo: iStock

7. Use Your Miles Wisely

If you've racked up frequent flyer miles, consider using them for upgrades rather than free flights. Many airlines offer the option to bid for an upgrade using a combination of cash and miles. Check your airline's policies and keep an eye out for upgrade offers after you've booked your ticket.

8. Fly Off-Peak

First class is often less crowded during off-peak travel times, like midweek or late-night flights. When the front cabin isn't full, airlines are more likely to offer upgrades to fill those seats. Flying off-peak also tends to be cheaper overall, so it's a double win.

9. Credit Card Perks Are Your Friend

Certain travel credit cards offer priority status and upgrade opportunities as part of their perks. Check if your card comes with airline-specific benefits, and don't hesitate to use them. These perks can also give you access to lounges, priority check-in, and more.