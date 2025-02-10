Parineeti Chopra Reveals Her "Favourite Airport In India" - Can You Guess?

Whether you are a frequent traveller or someone who enjoys getaways, you must have heard about Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The state-of-art airport blends modern architecture with lush greenery, creating a luxurious travel experience. And guess what? Even Parineeti Chopra seems to be in awe of the lavish venue. On Sunday, February 9, the actress posted a video on her Instagram Stories offering viewers a glimpse inside the Kempegowda International Airport. Dotted with trees, artificial waterfalls and bamboo-lined ceilings, the airport exudes a serene and eco-friendly ambience. Parineeti's side note read, “Fav airport in India.” We agree wholeheartedly.

Parineeti Chopra's story

All About Kempegowda International Airport

The Kempegowda International Airport is more than a mere transport hub. It is a visually appealing airport showcasing Karnataka's rich artistic heritage and culture. The premise is filled with 60 impressive art installations, murals and fantastic sculptures, allowing passengers to pause, admire and click pictures. Their artworks are heavily inspired by Mysuru paintings, Hoysala architecture and the Togalu Gombeyaata and Yakshagana art forms.

Terminal 2 aka Terminal in a Garden lives up to its name blending nature with art. Some of the noteworthy artistic representations at the airport are the Nallur Tamarind Grove, Bamboo Grove and Ramnagara Forest, including plenty of doodle works. Coming to the culinary sector, a passenger is left spoilt for choice. South Indian delicacies, international cuisines and authentic Karnataka dishes will provide a wonderful gastronomical expedition. Luxurious restaurants, cosy cafes and bars dominate the region.

Delayed flights? Not a problem, as the Kempegowda International Airport has several recreational facilities. Workspace, cinema, sleep and food and drinks lounges will keep passengers busy and entertained. Meanwhile, there are two different spas available in the domestic and international airports for you to relax and unwind before boarding the airplane. Other services provided by the airport include baby care rooms, smoking lounges and multi-faith rooms.

As for Parineeti Chopra, last year she jetted off to England for a quaint vacation. This time she shared mesmerising pictures and videos from the English countryside on Instagram.



We await more travel updates from Parineeti Chopra.