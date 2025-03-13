Group Travel For Holi? Here's How To Find The Best Stay Options

Holi isn't just a festival, it's a celebration of joy, color, togetherness, and unforgettable memories. And what better way to experience it than with your favorite people on a group getaway? Whether you're looking for vibrant parties, peaceful retreats, or a balance of both, choosing the right stay sets the tone for a perfect celebration. From hilltop hideaways to riverside wellness sanctuaries, we've curated some of the best boutique and luxury stays that offer the perfect blend of comfort, charm, and community. Here's where your Holi plans can truly come alive.

Here Are 5 Best Places For Group Travel On Holi

1. Seclude Shimla - A Boutique Hilltop Retreat

If you're dreaming of a colorful celebration against a scenic mountain backdrop, Seclude Shimla is your ideal escape. This property combines colonial charm with modern elegance-featuring thoughtfully designed rooms, cozy lounges, and open terraces that make it perfect for group gatherings. Whether it's playing with colors under the spring sun or enjoying bonfire evenings, this hilltop stay brings warmth and intimacy to your Holi celebration.

Why it's great for Holi: Boutique resort charm, spacious common areas, vibrant natural surroundings, and a serene yet celebratory vibe

2. ONENESS Rishikesh - Celebrate Holi, Mindfully

Looking to celebrate Holi with a touch of serenity? ONENESS Rishikesh offers a soulful retreat nestled in nature's embrace. With elegant, minimalist architecture and holistic wellness offerings, this property invites groups to connect deeper-with themselves and each other. Enjoy peaceful riverside walks, meditation sessions, and post-Holi rejuvenation at the Lightness Spa-designed to help you slow down and soak in the moment.

Why it's great for Holi: Soulful ambiance, yoga and wellness experiences, tranquil Ganges-side setting, and immersive spa therapies.

3. VILEEN Rishikesh - Wellness Meets Celebration

A luxury escape with the perfect blend of celebration and restoration, VILEEN Rishikesh offers a beautiful setting for group Holi holidays. With stylish rooms, curated wellness experiences, and the rejuvenating Samgra Spa, it's a space where joy meets tranquility. Host your private color celebration in the garden, unwind with aqua fitness sessions, and reconnect over long, mindful meals.

Why it's great for Holi: Luxury setting, wellness offerings for groups, lush outdoors, and indulgent spa services.

4. A Cozy Himalayan Escape

Looking for a charming and intimate hill station hideout for your Holi plans? Rosastays Vatika Ramgarh offers a warm, rustic vibe with ample space for small group celebrations. Set amidst fruit orchards and misty views, it's perfect for color play in the open gardens, followed by delicious regional fare and relaxed conversations by the fireplace.

Why it's great for Holi: Ideal for small group stays, serene hill setting, heritage charm, and cozy group-friendly spaces.

5. Amritara The Chateau, Kasauli - Elegant Escapes in the Hills

Nestled in the pine-kissed hills of Kasauli, Amritara The Chateau is a refined boutique stay perfect for group celebrations. With spacious rooms, scenic balconies, and a warm, old-world charm, it's ideal for a cheerful Holi getaway. The property offers ample space for outdoor fun, cozy indoor lounges, and panoramic views that elevate the experience.

Why it's great for Holi: Group-friendly layout, breezy hilltop ambiance, elegant decor, and peaceful surroundings for post-celebration unwinding.

Tips for Booking the Right Stay for Holi Group Trips:

1. Opt for private villas or boutique resorts that offer personalized experiences.

2. Look for multi-room formats or suites for group comfort.

3. Ensure the property offers open celebration areas like gardens, terraces, or courtyards.

4. Prioritize wellness and relaxation options to balance the festive energy.

5. Book early - Holi is a high-demand season and top properties fill up fast.

Ready to plan your colorful escape? Whether it's a soulful wellness retreat or a hilltop celebration, these handpicked stays are ready to turn your Holi getaway into a vibrant, meaningful experience you'll cherish for years.

