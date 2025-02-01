Advertisement
Government To Develop 50 Tourism Sites In Partnership With States: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Finance Minister said these measures are part of efforts to boost tourism in the country.

Read Time: 1 min
Government To Develop 50 Tourism Sites In Partnership With States: Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi:

The government will develop top 50 tourist sites in partnership with states and also extend mudra loans to homestays, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. In efforts to boost tourism in the country, Sitharaman said medical tourism will be promoted in partnership with the private sector and the government will also give special focus to destinations related to life and times of Lord Buddha.

Presenting the Budget for 2025-26, the minister also said financial support will be provided for Western Kosi Canal, benefiting 50,000 hectare in Mithilanchal region in Bihar. 

Tourism, Tourism In India, Budget2025
