From Rome To Riyadh: 7 Stunning Train Stations Named The World's Best

Travelling across Europe by train is one of the best ways to enjoy the scenic views of the continent. Forget the views, even some of the train stations may leave travellers awed by their splendour. Case in point, Prix Versailles has named three stations in Europe among the “world's most beautiful stations” this year.



The list comprises seven stations, which serve as “proof that 21st-century passenger stations can be the bridges to a more desirable future,” Prix Versailles secretary general Jérôme Gouadain said in a release.



Three projects from this list will be awarded a world title, Prix Versailles, Interior, or Exterior, in December.



The list comes soon after Prix Versailles shortlisted the best new restaurants, hotels, airports, and museums.



Most Beautiful Train Stations In The World



1. Town Hall Station, Melbourne, Australia



Town Hall is one of the new underground stations built as part of Melbourne's Metro Tunnel project. Located beneath the city centre, it improves access to major shopping streets, cultural attractions and the central business district.

2. Lyon Part-Dieu Station, Lyon, France



The station had become a shortcut between different neighbourhoods. It took a decade to transform the busy station into “a sprawling multimodal hub”. Due to the efforts of architectural teams at AREP and L'AUC, the station now has additional access points and pass-throughs.

The design is inspired by the hidden passageways of the Vieux-Lyon and Croix-Rousse districts. A two-level urban square called Place Charles Béraudier houses France's biggest bicycle parking garage.



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3. Colosseo – Fori Imperiali Station, Rome, Italy



Passengers can check the historical artefacts of Rome while travelling through the station. The building has a vast underground cavity and houses archaeological finds unearthed during construction.

The design of the station allows commuters to take a literal dive into history, revealing different strata that form the bedrock of Rome.



4. Monte Sant'Angelo Station, Naples, Italy



This project started over 20 years ago. Artist Anish Kapoor worked with the architectural firms Future Systems and AL_A to create a station that recalled Mount Vesuvius, a cave, and even the legend of Cumaean Sibyl, a priestess once said to preside over the oracle at Cumae, a Greek colony near Naples.

The station brings the feeling of symbolically stepping through the gates of hell with its monumental openings made of Corten steel and aluminum. Instead of any artwork, the Monte Sant'Angelo station itself is a giant piece of immersive art that the public can enter down to the depths of the earth.



5. National Museum Station, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



Located near the King Abdulaziz Historical Centre, this underground station provides access to the Saudi National Museum and important heritage sites.

It serves Riyadh Metro's Blue and Green lines, combining transport connectivity with access to the city's cultural attractions.



6. Western Station, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



Inspired by the shapes and colours of desert dunes, Western Station features sweeping arches and a contemporary design that reflects the Saudi landscape. Opened in May 2026, this transport hub combines metro and bus services with retail spaces, a mosque, underground parking and a large public plaza.

7. LAX/Metro Transit Center, Los Angeles, United States



The LAX/Metro Transit Center connects Los Angeles International Airport with the city's Metro rail and bus networks, making airport transfers more convenient.

The modern transport hub features pedestrian connections, public art and facilities designed to improve access to the wider Los Angeles area.



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