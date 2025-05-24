French Vlogger Impressed By India, Dismisses "Dirtiest Country" Remark

India is a land of breathtaking beauty – from the snowy peaks of Himachal to the golden deserts of Rajasthan, and from lush green tea gardens in Assam to the crystal-clear backwaters of Kerala. Whether it is the peaceful beaches of Goa, the vibrant streets of Mumbai, or the stunning architecture of Jaipur, there's no shortage of places that leave visitors in awe.

But despite all this beauty, a video recently went viral for all the wrong reasons. In it, people were asked, “What's the dirtiest country in the world?” – and most answered, “India.” The video spread like wildfire online and sparked a heated debate.

That is when a French content creator stepped in and flipped the narrative. Known on Instagram as Icy French, he was not happy with how India was being portrayed in the video. Instead of firing back with angry words, he let visuals do the talking.

The man posted a video packed with beautiful shots from around India – modern cities, clean streets, heritage sites, skyscrapers, parks, and everything in between. His message? "Next time, before commenting bad things, come to India and see by yourself." The viral video has amassed over 28 million views.

Check out the video below:

Here is how people reacted to this clip:

A user said, “India is cleaner than NYC.”

Another one claimed, "99 per cent of videos in this reel are from Hyderabad."

Someone said, “India is a huge country, of course, some places are messy, but many are clean too. You can't judge the whole nation by just one part. It is big enough to have both. No offence,” read a comment.

“They don't know anything about India,” a user wrote.