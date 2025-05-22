7 Himalayan Towns In India You'll Want To Escape To This Summer

When summer temperatures soar across the Indian plains, heading to the Himalayas is a no-brainer. Spanning from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, the region is dotted with cool, scenic towns ideal for a much-needed break. But forget overcrowded spots like Shimla and Manali — this guide focuses on quieter, underrated gems where the air is crisp, the crowds are sparse, and the landscapes are straight-up postcard material. Whether you're after peaceful forest walks, mountain views, or just a slower pace, these seven Himalayan towns are perfect for escaping the heat without losing out on charm or comfort.

Here Are 7 Himalayan Towns For The Perfect Summer Escape:

1. Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

A lesser-known neighbour of Kasol and Manali, Tirthan Valley is a part of the UNESCO-listed Great Himalayan National Park. It sits quietly by the Tirthan River, offering a laidback vibe that's increasingly rare in Himachal's more commercial hubs. Trout fishing, forest hikes, and just lounging in wooden cottages — it's the kind of place where "doing nothing" feels like a plan. Unlike the better-known parts of Himachal, Tirthan stays refreshingly low-key even in peak season.

2. Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro is best known for its namesake music festival, but there's so much more to this Apatani tribe town. Lush rice fields, bamboo huts, and pine-covered hills make up the everyday backdrop. Located at around 1,500 metres above sea level, the weather here is reliably cool in summer. Plus, since permits are required for most of Arunachal, the region sees fewer tourists-meaning you'll often have the views (and the silence) all to yourself.

3. Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Known for its snow-draped slopes in winter, Gulmarg has a whole other personality once the snow melts. Think endless meadows blanketed in wildflowers and temperatures that rarely cross 20 degrees Celsius. The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable cars in the world, runs through summer too, offering panoramic views of the Pir Panjal range. Pro tip: Skip the horse rides and opt for a long walk through the valleys — you'll thank yourself.

4. Chopta, Uttarakhand

Often dubbed the 'Mini Switzerland' of India (though locals might roll their eyes at the nickname), Chopta is a base for treks to Tungnath — the world's highest Shiva temple — and Chandrashila peak. At around 2,600 metres, it's cooler than most other towns in Uttarakhand and isn't overrun by tourists. Expect forests full of rhododendrons and perfect sunrise points. Accommodation is basic, but the views? Anything but.

5. Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh

Perched in Kinnaur district, Kalpa offers some of the best views of the Kinner Kailash range. It's apple country here, so summer comes with crisp fruit and cool breezes. The drive from Shimla takes around 10 hours — yes, it's long, but the winding roads are jaw-dropping. Once there, walk through the village trails, chat with the locals, and just take in the slow life. It's old-school Himachal, and that's exactly why it's worth the trek.

6. Pelling, Sikkim

Sikkim might be India's second-smallest state, but it packs a punch. Pelling is one of its quieter gems. It offers front-row seats to Mt. Kanchenjunga and a welcome break from the heat and humidity of the eastern plains. Visit the Pemayangtse Monastery or walk on India's first skywalk near the Chenrezig statue. The best part? Pelling hasn't gone the way of Gangtok just yet — it's serene, green, and surprisingly affordable.

7. Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh

Another Arunachal highlight, Dirang is often overlooked en route to Tawang, but that's exactly what makes it special. Set beside the Dirang River, this small town has a mix of Monpa tribal culture, centuries-old monasteries, and hot springs. It's at a lower altitude than Tawang, so it's great for acclimatising while still enjoying a cool climate. Think of it as the warm-up act you'll remember more than the headliner.