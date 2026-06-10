Forget Himachal Or Uttarakhand, Gujarat Has A Lesser-Known Hill Station To Explore

- Saputara is Gujarat’s only hill station with charming views.
- Saputara is known for scenic landscapes and pleasant weather year-round.
- Saputara looks its best in monsoon with lush green hills and fresh surroundings
Set in the lush green Sahyadri Hills, Saputara is the only hill station in Gujarat and one of the state's most charming travel spots. Located in the Dang district near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border, this peaceful retreat offers cool weather, scenic valleys, dense forests, waterfalls, and stunning viewpoints. Unlike crowded tourist places, Saputara offers a calm and refreshing escape that is perfect for families, couples, and nature lovers. The hill station is also known for its rich tribal culture, colourful handicrafts, and well-kept gardens. Whether you want to enjoy a relaxing boat ride, watch a beautiful sunset, or simply escape the heat, Saputara has something for everyone. Its natural beauty and laid-back charm make it a must-visit destination in western India.
Why Saputara Is Famous
Saputara is known for its scenic landscapes and pleasant climate throughout most of the year. Surrounded by rolling hills, thick forests, and winding roads, it is perfect for travellers looking for peace and fresh mountain air. The town is also recognised for its tribal heritage, with local museums and markets showcasing the traditions and crafts of the indigenous communities. Attractions like Saputara Lake, Sunset Point, and Artist Village add to its charm, while the monsoon season turns the region into a lush green paradise. Its mix of nature, culture, and light adventure makes Saputara one of Gujarat's most loved holiday destinations.
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How To Reach Saputara
By Air
- The nearest airport is Surat, about 160 kilometres away. From there, taxis and buses are easily available to reach Saputara.
By Train
- Waghai Railway Station is the closest railhead, located around 50 kilometres from the hill station. Regular local transport connects Waghai to Saputara.
By Road
- Saputara is well connected by road to cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Nashik, and Vadodara. State-run buses, private buses, and taxis operate frequently.
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Best Time To Visit Saputara
October to March - Best for Pleasant Weather
This is the perfect time to visit Saputara as the weather remains cool and comfortable. The temperature is ideal for sightseeing, boating, and exploring viewpoints. It is also the best season for families and couples looking for a relaxing trip.
July to September - Ideal for Monsoon Lovers
Saputara looks most beautiful during the monsoon. The hills turn lush green, waterfalls become full, and the surroundings feel fresh and scenic. It is a great time for nature lovers and photography.
April to June - Mild Summer Escape
Summers in Saputara are not as hot as the plains. The weather stays relatively mild, making it a good option for a short getaway. It is suitable if you want to escape the heat without travelling too far.
Places To Visit in Saputara
Saputara Lake
This beautiful man-made lake is the centre of the hill station and is perfect for boating and relaxing.
Sunset Point
A popular spot offering stunning views of the surrounding hills, especially in the evening.
Sunrise Point
Visited by nature lovers for its quiet setting and scenic early morning views.
Gira Waterfalls
A short drive from Saputara, these waterfalls look most beautiful during the monsoon.
Artist Village
This cultural hub showcases tribal art, handmade crafts, and local traditions.
Saputara Tribal Museum
The museum displays interesting exhibits related to the culture, lifestyle, and history of the tribal communities of the Dang region.
Things To Do in Saputara
- Enjoy boating at Saputara Lake
- Watch sunrise and sunset from viewpoints
- Explore tribal art and shop local crafts
- Take a ropeway ride for scenic views
- Visit waterfalls and nature trails in monsoon
- Try local Gujarati and tribal food
- Go trekking or click photos in scenic spots
Saputara is a hidden gem that blends nature, adventure, and culture in one place. As Gujarat's only hill station, it offers a refreshing break from city life with its cool climate, scenic beauty, and peaceful surroundings. Whether you plan a short getaway or a family trip, Saputara promises a memorable experience filled with natural charm and relaxing moments.
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