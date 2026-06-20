Father's Day 2026: Adventurous One-Day Trips From Delhi NCR To Plan With Your Dad

Father's Day is the perfect occasion to step away from mundane daily routines and create unforgettable memories with your dad. Instead of the usual gifts and celebrations, surprise him with a fun-filled one-day adventure. Whether your father loves nature, history, or simply spending quality time together, a short getaway can be the ideal way to strengthen your bond.

From road trips and trekking to exciting outdoor experiences and adventurous activities, here are three one-day trip ideas from Delhi NCR that you can plan with your father:

Desert Safari In Jaipur

If your father enjoys rich culture and has a knack for high-adrenaline activities, you should definitely take him on a desert safari. Catch an early morning train from Delhi or drive to Jaipur. It takes around five hours to reach the city.

Once there, treat him to an ATV ride or a dune-bashing session. After the thrilling adventure, indulge in a royal Rajasthani feast at Chokhi Dhani or another authentic restaurant in the city. In the evening, book an offbeat tour of Nahargarh Fort. Alternatively, you can go cycling through the Aravalli Hills before heading back home.

Also Read: Father-Son Duo Drives 1,500 km From Mumbai To Roorkee In A Viral Video For The Ages

Thrilling Activities At Damdama Lake, Haryana

If you want to avoid long journeys and maximise your time outdoors, a short trip to Damdama Lake is an ideal getaway for you and your father. Located about 1.5 hours from Delhi, the destination can be reached early in the morning, giving you ample time to enjoy a day packed with adventure.

Get a day pass and take part in activities such as rock climbing, rappelling, and ziplining. After the adventure, head to Sohna Road for a lavish North Indian thali. In the afternoon, visit an F9 Go Karting track in Gurugram to tap into your father's competitive spirit.

Also Read: Viral Reel Shows How A Dad Survived A Flight With His Toddler And Some Sleep

Scenic Trek In Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

If your father enjoys the mountains and trekking, take him on a scenic outing to Kasauli. Start early in the morning and drive to the hill town. The five-to-six-hour journey offers winding roads and fantastic views.

After arriving, spend a few hours exploring popular trails and viewpoints such as Gilbert Trail, Monkey Point, Sunset Point, and Lover's Lane.

Stop at a local dhaba or resort for an authentic Himachali lunch. Afterwards, take a short ride on the Kalka-Shimla Toy Train to enjoy scenic views of the valleys. End the day by watching a beautiful sunset over the pine forests before driving back home.

No matter which trip you choose, a day filled with adventure, laughter, and quality time can make this Father's Day truly special.