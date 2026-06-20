<i>Jab We Met</i> To <i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i>, How Punjab Keeps Finding Its Way Into Imtiaz Ali's Films

There are filmmakers who use places as backdrops. Then there is Imtiaz Ali, who turns places into emotions.

Kashmir in Rockstar carried both pain and beauty. Corsica in Tamasha became a metaphor for self-discovery. But if there is one place that keeps calling him back, time and again, it is Punjab.

Interestingly, Imtiaz Ali has often admitted that he has no familial connection to Punjab, only an emotional one. Yet, his filmography suggests otherwise.

Somehow, almost every few years, Punjab slips into his stories.

The Comfort Of Jab We Met

The Punjab connection became impossible to ignore with Jab We Met.

The film may begin on a train and travel through several cities, but it eventually finds its place in Punjab. Geet's home in Bathinda, her large family, and the unfiltered chaos of their world create one of the most memorable portrayals of the state.

Punjab in Jab We Met isn't painted like a tourist destination. It feels lived-in and familiar. It is where people laugh loudly, wear their hearts on their sleeves, and love fiercely.

For Aditya, Punjab becomes a place of healing. For Geet, it is home in its truest sense.

A Homecoming In Jab Harry Met Sejal

Even in a film that traverses Europe, Imtiaz Ali couldn't stay away from Punjab for long.

The climax of Jab Harry Met Sejal brings the story back to Punjab, almost like a homecoming. After an emotional journey across countries and countless conversations about identity and belonging, Harry returns to his roots.

It is a brief but significant moment. Punjab once again emerges as a place of comfort and emotional resolution.

The Amar Singh Chamkila Connection

Years later, Imtiaz Ali returned to Punjab with Amar Singh Chamkila, but this time he went much deeper.

The film wasn't simply about the rise and fall of legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila. It was also an exploration of Punjab itself.

Here, Punjab wasn't just vibrant and colourful. It was complicated, passionate, and musical. Imtiaz Ali treated the region's cultural roots with immense respect while also examining the social realities that shaped one of its most iconic artists.

Main Vaapas Aaunga And A Punjab Divided By History

Now, with Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali's relationship with Punjab takes another emotional turn.

Set against the backdrop of Partition, the film explores love and longing amid one of the most painful chapters in Indian history.

The film's central idea, that love survives even the deepest divides, feels perfectly at home in Punjab's history.

Why Punjab Works For Imtiaz Ali

Perhaps Punjab keeps returning to Imtiaz Ali's films because the place celebrates love openly and mourns heartbreak honestly.

Its music carries joy and sorrow in equal measure. Its people are expressive, emotional, and unafraid of vulnerability.

And those are precisely the emotions that define an Imtiaz Ali film.