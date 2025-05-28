Icebreaker Cruises, Safaris And Concerts: Indians Now Want Travel With A Story

Indian travellers are no longer settling for basic vacations. A new report shows that people are going all-in for experiences - think icebreaker cruises, safaris, music concerts, major sports events, and even chasing the northern lights and midnight sun. These aspirations are being fuelled by rising disposable incomes and a stronger desire for meaningful travel, according to a report released recently.

The latest travel trends report by Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel, based on over 2,500 responses collected across digital platforms in a month, gives a closer look at where Indians want to go and why.

Travel Frequency and Budgets Up

According to the report, 85 per cent of respondents said they plan to travel more in 2025. Both short breaks and long-haul trips are on the cards. Additionally, 84 per cent plan to spend between 20 and 50 per cent more on travel compared to the previous year.

Indian travellers are planning vacations around preferred activities.

Longer Trips Are Taking Priority for Indians

Indians are also leaning towards longer getaways, across both domestic and international destinations. It is no longer about quick trips; people are in it for the full experience.

"Travel has now become a necessity - an essential part of the Indian lifestyle and is driven by factors like influence of social media, OTT platforms and movies: 60 per cent respondents indicated that social media, OTT platforms and movies are increasingly shaping their travel decisions," said Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel in the report.

Easy Visas Matter Most

A key factor influencing travel decisions is simplified visa access. About 44 per cent of respondents said they are more likely to travel to countries offering e-visas or visa-on-arrival facilities, such as Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE and Sri Lanka. Destinations providing long-term visas, including Australia, Japan and the United States, are also witnessing increased interest.

Europe Remains the Favourite

Europe is still the top international travel pick for Indian travellers. Switzerland, France, Austria and Germany are leading the pack, but newer hotspots like the Czech Republic, Hungary and Croatia are catching up fast.

