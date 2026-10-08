Europe's Moving Capsule Hotel On Wheels Lets You Sleep While The Train Crosses Borders

Imagine checking into a tiny private capsule at night, settling under a blanket and waking up to your next European city. Capsule sounds weird, right? The ÖBB Nightjet Mini Cabins combine the compact design of a capsule hotel with the convenience of an overnight train.

Operated by Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), the Nightjet connects several major European cities across countries including Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands.

On its routes are connections between cities such as Vienna, Amsterdam and Hamburg, allowing passengers to travel overnight.

What are ÖBB Nightjet Mini Cabins?

The Mini Cabins are individual sleeping pods designed to give passengers a more private space than a conventional train seat or couchette. Each wooden-framed cabin is long enough for a tall adult to lie down comfortably.

The capsules come equipped with charging outlets, climate-control vents, adjustable coloured lighting and an intercom button to contact train attendants. A sliding divider provides privacy, while passengers travelling with a partner can open the divider between two adjoining cabins.

Travel couple Jordan and Emily Dean recently boarded this train and shared a glimpse of the unusual accommodation in an Instagram video.

Describing the experience as staying in a “moving capsule hotel”, the couple showed their compact cabin and highlighted the facilities available inside. They said the cabin was long enough for Jordan, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall, to lie down flat.

Passengers are provided with water, a bedsheet, blanket and a small pillow. There are also controls for the lights and vents, allowing travellers to adjust the atmosphere inside their capsule.

What is the journey like?

The Nightjet has seating areas outside the sleeping cabins, allowing passengers to step out of their pods during the journey. Food can also be ordered on board, although the couple said they preferred to carry their own food.

The train also has standard toilets. According to the couple, the train was particularly quiet during the night, although the thin walls between the capsules meant that sounds from neighbouring cabins could sometimes be heard.

One of the highlights comes in the morning. Passengers receive a simple breakfast consisting of two rolls, jam and coffee, allowing them to start their day after travelling through the night.

For travellers looking to experience Europe differently, the Nightjet Mini Cabins offer an unusual alternative.