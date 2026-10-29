Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor Wins UMI 2026 Award For Best Passenger Services And Satisfaction

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has received an award for best passenger services and satisfaction for the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. The award was presented at the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2026 held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The recognition adds to the growing attention around the Namo Bharat service, which connects Delhi and Meerut through a regional rapid transit network.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented the passenger service award to NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel. The recognition was given under the category ‘Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Service and Satisfaction'.

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More about the Namo Bharat Corridor

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor holds the distinction of being India's first operational Regional Rapid Transit System corridor.

The corridor stretches around 82 km and shares its infrastructure with the 23-km Meerut Metro corridor. It has been developed to improve connectivity between Delhi and major urban centres across the National Capital Region (NCR) by providing a rapid and frequent public transport option.

Namo Bharat services were first launched in October 2023 and are being introduced phase by phase. Since its launch, the corridor has facilitated more than 4.8 crore passenger journeys and currently caters to over 1.1 lakh commuters each day. The service has recorded a peak single-day ridership of more than 1.68 lakh passengers.

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The trains can run at speeds of up to 160 kmph and have features such as air-conditioned coaches, punctual services, modern stations and seamless interchange facilities. The Namo Bharat Corridor provides a convenient alternative to road travel, particularly during traffic congestion and extreme weather conditions.

NCRTC received the first prize in the Best Exhibitor category at UMI 2026. The corporation has also secured the Best Exhibitor award for the second consecutive year.