Delhi-Meerut Expressway Introduces New Speed-Limit Rules, Pilot Project Underway

The authorities have rolled out a new speed-limit system on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, replacing its earlier standard approach. As per the new rules, the maximum permitted speed will vary depending on the time of day and prevailing traffic conditions.

According to a report published by Business Today, the new system was introduced as a pilot project on August 15, with the aim of making speed limits more responsive to real-time road conditions. Under the new arrangement, the system allows speed limits to be adjusted based on traffic movement and prevailing conditions on the expressway, instead of maintaining a uniform restriction throughout the day. Between midnight and 7 am, cars will be permitted to travel at a maximum speed of 65 kmph, while the speed limit for heavy vehicles will be capped at 50 kmph during the same period.

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During the morning and daytime hours, from 7 am to 5 pm, cars will be allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 55 kmph, while heavy vehicles will be limited to 45 kmph. The varying limits have been introduced to account for changing traffic conditions throughout the day.

In order to create more awareness surrounding the new rules, digital speed-limit display boards have been installed along the expressway. This will keep motorists informed of the applicable speed limit at any given time. Meanwhile, sensors installed on the road are monitoring traffic movement and vehicle speeds, generating data that will help assess the effectiveness of the new system. The concerned officials will review the pilot project after around three months.

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A few days ago, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi–Meerut Expressway witnessed massive traffic congestion as a surge in festive travel brought vehicles to a near standstill.

With people travelling home or heading to meet relatives, the expressway remained choked with slow-moving traffic for nearly five to six hours, affecting several commuters.