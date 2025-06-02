Couple Shares Clever Hack To Live In Some Of The World's Most Expensive Cities For Free

A couple is going viral on social media for their creative hack to live in some of the most expensive cities in Australia, without having to spend any money on rent. The couple shared their clever trick on TikTok and have since gone viral. In the video, a woman named Esmae Lewis reveals that she and her boyfriend were able to explore beautiful cities of Australia by cashing in the opportunity of house-sitting, reported the New York Post.

What Is The House-Sitting Trend?

In this concept, sitters are hired to care for people's houses while they are away. They look after the pets, maintain gardens, keep homes clean and safe, and sometimes handle mail or deliveries, all in exchange for rent-free accommodation.

This arrangement benefits both parties as homeowners get peace of mind while away by hiring sitters from reliable platforms, and the latter enjoy rent-free accommodation. House-sitting platforms have become increasingly popular in recent years across Australia.

Perks Of House-Sitting For Travellers

By becoming house-sitters, the couple travelled across Australia for three months without spending a dollar on rent, bills, and even Wi-Fi and air conditioning costs. They simply took care of the homeowners' pets and properties in exchange for free accommodation, enjoying the perks of living in Australia.

Tips To Become A Trustworthy Sitter And Live Rent Free

Lewis also shared tips on how they built a trustworthy profile and landed every house-sitting opportunity they applied for. To qualify as trusted house-sitters, they created a detailed profile that showcases their personality and experience, asked friends and family for initial reviews, personalised each application by referencing the pets and their quirks, and focused on care and connection with the pets. Lewis also recommended offering video calls or meetups to build trust with homeowners.

Connecting with a house-sitting platform often requires a membership fee to build a trusted community and ensure both sitters and homeowners feel secure in the arrangement. Lewis said she made the annual membership fee back in just a few days by saving on rent money.