Ahmedabad Metro Sets New Record, Over 4 Lakh Fans Take Train On Coldplay Concert Days

Coldplay performed in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The concerts resulted in a record-breaking surge in passenger numbers for the Ahmedabad Metro. "GMRC achieved its highest passenger journey count of 2,13,735 in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025. A further 1,91,529 passenger journeys were recorded on January 26," the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) stated on Monday. Over the two days, a total of 4,05,264 passengers used the city's train services. Compared to the Saturdays and Sundays in the preceding two weeks, approximately 1 lakh more people rode the Metro during Coldplay's concerts. This translates to roughly 50,000 additional passengers each day, resulting in 1 lakh extra trips (including both onward and return journeys) per day.

To accommodate the surge, GMRC increased train frequency to every 8 minutes along the Motera to APMC and Vastral Gam to Thaltej Gam routes. They also extended metro services until 12:30 AM on both days. These numbers surpassed previous passenger records set during major cricket events. Before this, the highest single-day ridership for the Ahmedabad Metro was on May 22, 2024, when Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in the IPL 2024 Eliminator match. That day, the Metro carried 1,65,504 passengers.

Additionally, the concert crowd exceeded the Metro ridership recorded during the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final. On November 19, 2023, a total of 1,37,801 passengers used the Metro for the final match. The Coldplay concerts not only broke passenger journey records but also significantly boosted GMRC's revenue. GMRC earned Rs 34 lakh on January 25 and Rs 32 lakh on January 26, far exceeding their typical daily earnings of Rs 15 lakh.

According to BookMyShow, the five Coldplay concerts in India attracted a total of 3.5 lakh spectators across Mumbai and Ahmedabad.