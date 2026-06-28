Cape Town Tops The List Of World's Most Beautiful Cities In 2026

Travelling is as much about what you see as the way a place comes together—from striking skylines and scenic coastlines to streets steeped in history. Some destinations stand out for how seamlessly they blend landscape, architecture and culture. Highlighting these, Time Out has released its annual list of the World's Most Beautiful Cities for 2026, based on insights from over 24,000 locals worldwide, ranking the destinations that continue to captivate travellers with their visual appeal. Let's find out which cities made it to the list:

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Here Are The Top 10 Most Beautiful Cities In The World For 2026:

1. Cape Town

The legislative capital of South Africa, Cape Town is renowned for its dramatic coastal landscape and multicultural heritage. The city sits against the iconic backdrop of Table Mountain. It features natural wonders like wild beaches and unique biodiversity, along with a thriving modern urban culture.

Cape Town. (Photo: Pexels)

2. Edinburgh

The city is globally celebrated for its historic architecture, dramatic volcanic hills and world-class cultural events. On your visit, do not forget to explore Scotland's most famous historic fortress, Edinburgh Castle. Walk the Royal Mile and hike to Arthur's Seat.

Edinburgh (Photo: Pexels)

3. Sydney

Australia's vibrant harbour city is known for its world-famous architecture and stunning urban beaches. You can begin your exploration at the iconic Circular Quay or sink your toes into the golden sands of Bondi Beach. If you are looking for tranquillity, the Royal Botanic Garden is a great option.

Sydney (Photo: Pexels)

4. Chicago

Situated on the shores of Lake Michigan, the city boasts soaring skyscrapers, world-class cultural institutions and vibrant lakeside parks. Visit Millennium Park before admiring the historic and modern towers lining the Chicago River on the world-famous Architecture River Cruise. Art lovers can spend hours browsing masterpieces at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Chicago (Photo: Pexels)

5. Lisbon

Portugal's coastal city is built on seven dramatic hills that offer a beautiful mix of maritime history and pastel-coloured architecture. A visit to the city's oldest neighbourhood, Alfama, is a must, followed by a trip along the Tagus River to the historic district of Belém to marvel at the ornate Jerónimos Monastery and the fortified Belém Tower.

Lisbon (Photo: Pexels)

6. Paris

Paris is a global centre for art, fashion and gastronomy. The city is celebrated for its romantic atmosphere and monumental historic landmarks along the Seine River. You can begin your journey at the iconic Eiffel Tower before strolling down the grand Champs-Élysées towards the majestic Arc de Triomphe. The Louvre Museum is a must-visit for art enthusiasts.

Paris (Photo: Pexels)

7. Stockholm

Sweden's elegant capital is a spectacular archipelago city built across 14 islands. Start by visiting Gamla Stan and the majestic Royal Palace. For a truly unique historical experience, cross over to the green island of Djurgården to marvel at the incredibly well-preserved 17th-century warship at the world-famous Vasa Museum.

Stockholm (Photo: Pexels)

8. Porto

Portugal's northern coastal city is a dramatic hillside masterpiece built along the banks of the Douro River. It is famous for its Ribeira District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site filled with pastel-hued riverfront buildings. Cross the double-decked Dom Luís I Bridge to tour the historic port wine cellars of Vila Nova de Gaia.

Porto (Photo: Pexels)

9. Medellin

Nestled in the Aburrá Valley, the city is a spectacular mountain metropolis. You can begin your exploration in the bustling heart of downtown at Plaza Botero. You can also take a guided street art tour through Comuna 13, a colourful neighbourhood of outdoor escalators, powerful murals and live hip-hop performances.

Medellin (Photo: Pexels)

10. Riga

Latvia's capital and the largest metropolis in the Baltic states, Riga is a hidden architectural gem with one of the world's finest collections of Art Nouveau architecture. Start your journey at Old Riga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where you can admire the iconic House of the Blackheads. Climb the spire of St. Peter's Church for panoramic views of the city and the Daugava River.

Riga (Photo: Pexels)

So, what are you waiting for? Plan a trip to one of these cities today!