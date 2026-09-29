Bobby Deol's Jaipur Nights Are Giving Major Long Weekend Travel Goals. See Pics

Exploring Jaipur in Rajasthan is like experiencing India through its rich history, art and culture. The Pink City is known for its regal heritage, colourful markets, magnificent forts and palaces, and of course its incredible culinary fare. If you are someone who enjoys art, history and culture, Jaipur is the perfect place to spend some quality time.

Well, it seems like Bobby Deol is already at it. The actor shared a post on Instagram, giving us some major travel goals. His carousel consisted of multiple pictures featuring a beautiful night sky with the actor posing beneath it, while the stunning architecture of Jaipur's palaces added to the backdrop. We simply can't get enough of the royal setting.

Also Read: Why October Is The Best Time To Visit Jaipur

And with the upcoming long weekend giving us the perfect opportunity for a quick getaway, here's some inspiration if Jaipur is on your mind.

In the caption, he mentioned, “Nights in the Pink City!”

If Bobby Deol's Jaipur post has inspired you to book your tickets, we've curated a list of five places you must visit while exploring the capital of Rajasthan.

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1) City Palace

First things first. The City Palace is a great place to kickstart your Jaipur itinerary. This 18th-century marvel is filled with royal courtyards, colourful galleries and fascinating artefacts. A glimpse of Jaipur's regal past, it's definitely worth a visit.

2) Hawa Mahal

Also known as the Palace of Breeze, Hawa Mahal is one of Jaipur's most recognisable landmarks. Its honeycomb-like facade is lined with hundreds of windows, once used by royal Rajput women to observe life outside without being seen.

3) Vibrant markets

You must not miss out on this while exploring Jaipur. The markets in the Old City are a treasure trove of block-printed clothes and home accessories, blue pottery, silver jewellery and gemstones. Do buy the famous leather juttis for yourself!

4) Patrika Gate

A visit to Patrika Gate is a dreamy experience. A relatively modern addition to Jaipur's heritage landscape, the colourful gateway is known for its vibrant hand-painted walls, intricate artwork and picture-perfect arches.

5) Amer Fort and Palace

It's one of those places where you'll want to stop, admire the details and, of course, click a few pictures. Amer Fort showcases a stunning blend of Rajput and Mughal architectural influences, with intricate artwork and beautiful structures crafted from marble and sandstone.

What are you waiting for? Get going! Beautiful Jaipur is waiting to be explored.