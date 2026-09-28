Elderly Jaipur Priest Refuses To Turn Down <i>Bhajan</i> Volume. Locals Assault Him

An elderly priest was assaulted by men in Jaipur after he refused to lower the volume of devotional songs or 'bhajans' playing at his temple.

The incident was reported from the Rajasthan capital's Kardhani area, and happened at around 7:45 pm at the Shiva temple in Ganesh Nagar Main, located on Nivaru Road.

Visuals of the altercation have been captured on CCTV.

The dispute started when the intruders, identified as people living near the temple, entered its premises and started to ask the priest to lower the volume of the 'bhajans' being played on speakers.

The priest, identified as Ramakrishna, is seen arguing with the young local regarding the volume.

The matter suddenly took a physical turn when the man started to kick and punch the priest, pinning him to the ground. As he kept thrashing, the elderly man's clothes tore off.

Bystanders then intervened, trying to free the priest from the man. They eventually rescued him.

According to Kardhani Police Station SHO Sawai Singh, Pandit Ramakrishna, a resident of Ganesh Nagar Main in Jaipur, has filed a complaint. Based on it, the police have arrested the accused, identified as Harish Chaturvedi and his son Devansh for disturbing peace.

The complaint was registered on Sunday, at around 1 pm.

According to the priest's complaint, three members of a family - Harish, Devansh and Ritu - who reside near the temple, barged into its premises and picked a quarrel with him over the volume of the devotional songs. Ramkrishna alleged that the accused assaulted him in the presence of devotees.

The incident has triggered outrage among locals and family members of the priest. They have demanded strict action against the accused.

According to the police, a cross-complaint has also been registered on behalf of the accused family.

Cops have assured a thorough investigation into the incident and strict action based on the findings.