Kangra Fort: Mind-Blowing Facts About One Of India's Oldest and Largest Forts

Think Rajasthan has India's grandest forts? Think again. Tucked away in Himachal Pradesh, Kangra Fort is not one of the country's oldest and largest forts in terms of area. This ancient marvel has seen empires rise and fall, with a history so dramatic it could put a Netflix series to shame. Though it's no longer a seat of power, Kangra Fort is a dream destination for history buffs and travellers. From its stunning views of the Dhauladhar ranges to its epic battle scars, every stone has a story to tell. Whether you're soaking in the panoramic scenery or standing where ancient warriors once fought, one thing's for sure — you're walking through centuries of untold history.

Here Are 6 Amazing Facts About Kangra Fort:

1. A 4,000-Year-Old Legacy

Kangra Fort isn't some medieval stronghold — it dates back to the Trigarta Kingdom, mentioned in the Mahabharata, making it over 4,000 years old. Built by the Katoch dynasty, one of the world's longest-surviving royal families, the fort has withstood countless battles, including attacks by Mahmud of Ghazni, Akbar, and the British. If its walls could talk, they'd have some insane war stories to tell.

The imposing facade of Kangra Fort. Photo: iStock

2. Looted For Its Legendary Treasure

Ever heard of a treasure so tempting that rulers risked everything to plunder it? The Kangra treasury was once rumoured to be one of the richest in India, filled with gold, silver, and jewels collected over centuries. In 1009 AD, Mahmud of Ghazni couldn't resist and launched an attack. He looted the fort, but even after that, the Katochs managed to hold on to their kingdom for centuries.

3. A Survivor Of The Deadliest Earthquake

In 1905, a massive earthquake — one of India's deadliest — flattened Kangra town, killing over 20,000 people. The fort took a huge hit, with its grand structures reduced to ruins. Despite this, it still stands tall, a testament to its once-mighty architecture. Today, the earthquake-damaged walls add to its hauntingly beautiful vibe.

4. Unbeatable Strategic Location

If you think modern defence strategies are impressive, Kangra Fort was way ahead of its time. Perched on a steep hill at the confluence of the Banganga and Manjhi rivers, it was nearly impenetrable. The only way in? A narrow passageway guarded by seven massive gates, designed to slow down enemies and make invasions nearly impossible.

An intricate wall at Kangra Fort. Photo: iStock

5. A Secret Tunnel To Safety

Here's a bit of medieval espionage for you-legend has it that Kangra Fort had a hidden tunnel leading to the Beas River, offering a secret escape route for the royals during enemy attacks. Though no one knows if it still exists, the thought of a real-life escape tunnel hidden somewhere in the fort is thrilling.

6. A Royal Connection That Still Exists

The Katoch dynasty, which built Kangra Fort, is still around! Maharaja Aditya Katoch, the present-day scion of the dynasty, continues to preserve his family's legacy. Unlike many lost royal lineages, this one remains linked to its ancestral fort, making it a living piece of history.