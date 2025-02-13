Galentine's Day Goals: 6 Fun Experiences In India For You And Your Girl Gang

Forget cliche dinner dates and boring brushes at crowded cafes — this Galentine's Day, swap the usual for something a little more exciting. Whether you and your girl gang are into adrenaline-pumping sports, unwinding in nature, or learning a new skill together, India has plenty of unique experiences that are perfect for an all-girls getaway. From skiing in a secret Himalayan valley to surfing on India's hippie coast to practising peaceful asanas by the Ganges, here are six unforgettable ways to celebrate friendship with your girls in India this year.

Also Read: 6 Slow-Travel Experiences In Kerala That'll Stay With You Forever

Here Are 6 Best Galentine's Day Experiences In India:

1. Find Your Zen At A Yoga Retreat In Rishikesh

If life has been throwing curveballs, a yoga retreat in Rishikesh is the ultimate reset button. Tucked away in the Himalayan foothills, this serene town is dotted with ashrams and wellness centres that offer everything from Vinyasa flows by the Ganges to sound healing sessions. Picture waking up to the sound of temple bells, spending your days stretching out stress, and ending with meditation under the stars. Pro tip: Book a suite at the ultra-luxury Kinwani House by Aalia Collection, an art-deco private estate where yoga sessions with a certified expert and bespoke services by a private butler paired with breathtaking views of the holy Ganges will win you over. Whether you're seasoned yogis or total beginners, this retreat will have you and your besties returning home feeling lighter, calmer, and totally recharged.

Yoga in Rishikesh. Photo: iStock

2. Hit The Slopes In The Hidden Gem Of Gurez Valley

Think skiing in India starts and ends with Gulmarg? Think again! Gurez Valley, nestled in Jammu & Kashmir, is a winter wonderland that's still under the radar. With its untouched powder snow and breathtaking views of the Habba Khatoon Peak, this is the perfect place to channel your inner snow queens. Whether you're strapping on skis for the first time or racing down slopes like a pro, the sheer beauty of Gurez makes every moment magical. Bonus? No touristy crowds — just you, your girls, and the thrill of the mountains.

Surfing in Gokarna. Photo: iStock

Also Read: 5 Wild Adventures In Ladakh You Need To Try Before You Die

3. Catch The Waves with a Surfing Holiday in Gokarna

If your squad is all about sun, sand, and sea, trade Goa's packed beaches for Gokarna's chilled-out surf scene. This Karnataka beach town is fast becoming a hotspot for wave chasers, with surf schools like Cocopelli Surf School offering lessons for all levels. Imagine paddling out at sunrise, catching your first wave, and celebrating with seafood and bonfire nights by the shore. Even if you wipe out a hundred times, there's nothing like the laughter, salt in your hair, and pure joy of riding (or attempting to ride) a wave with your besties.

4. Get Your Hands Dirty At A Pottery Class In Andretta

For a creative escape, head to Andretta, a charming artists' village in Himachal Pradesh. The Andretta Pottery and Craft Society offers hands-on workshops where you and your friends can spin clay on the wheel and craft your own ceramics. There's something incredibly therapeutic about shaping a lump of clay into something beautiful — plus, you get a one-of-a-kind souvenir to take home! In between sessions, explore the village's quirky art galleries and soak in the stunning mountain views. Who knew playing with mud could be this fun?

Ayurvedic therapy in Kerala. Photo: iStock

5. Indulge in a Luxe Spacation in Kerala

Self-care hits different when it's in Kerala, home to some of India's most luxurious Ayurvedic resorts (Niraamaya, Kairali, Somatheeram Ayurveda Village, and more). Treat yourselves to a weekend of massages, herbal baths, and stress-melting therapies at a gorgeous backwater retreat. Many resorts offer personalised wellness programmes that combine ancient Ayurvedic practices with modern spa treatments — think oil massages, detoxifying meals, and yoga by the water. It's the perfect way to unwind, gossip, and sip coconut water while looking out at endless palm trees. Consider it the ultimate glow-up for the body, mind, and soul.

Wine tour in Nashik. Photo: iStock

6. Sip And Swirl on a Wine Tour in Nashik

For a Galentine's Day celebration with a touch of sophistication (and a lot of wine), Nashik's vineyards are calling. Home to some of India's best wineries, this region offers guided tours where you can walk through lush vineyards, learn about winemaking, and — of course — indulge in tastings. From crisp whites to full-bodied reds, there's something for every palate. Head to Sula, York, or Soma Vineyards, pick a spot with a view, and toast to a lifetime of friendship. After all, nothing says 'cheers to us' like clinking glasses at golden hour.