Air India Passenger Flies 8 Hours Without Tray Table, Shares Difficulties Faced

An X user's post about travelling onboard an 8-hour flight without having access to a tray table has grabbed many eyeballs online. The Air India passenger said that he was informed before the flight that the tray table of his chosen seat would not open. He had to sign a consent form acknowledging the same at the check-in counter. He also revealed that he had paid extra to choose specific seats together for himself and his children during web check-in. He said that he signed the form and accepted a seat without a tray table because he had "no other option." The alternative would mean that he would have to sit separately from his kids and "let the whole flight suffer."

The traveller called his flight journey "absolute chaos." It turned out to be a very challenging balancing act, especially as turbulence could make it even worse. Describing the difficulties, he wrote, "...Food in one hand, a drink in the other, kid's meal balanced on my knee; turbulence trying to sabotage my entire existence. I really wanna support Air India, but they make it so damn tough."

got seats on @airindia where the tray table didn't open. they made me sign a consent form at the check-in counter. alternative? sit separately from my kids and let the whole flight suffer. so I had no other option but to sign.



— Mr. Credible 💳 (@mistercredible) March 26, 2025

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.

Air India took note of this X post and responded in the comments below it, saying, "Dear Sir, we understand your disappointment. Please share your booking details via DM and we'll look into it."

A few X users criticised the airline and also shared similar experiences. Others felt differently. Read some of the reactions below:

Where is the issue? They informed you in advance — Chocolate daddy (@DevDLall) March 27, 2025

Same happen to me still no update no compensation

Flight was Vistara one operated by AI — Pravin2 (@pk91919) March 26, 2025

Thankfully, whenever I 've flown Air India down the years, till the recent frequent flights on the A350s, the experiences were always pleasantly memorable ones. They've gone above and beyond to make sure that I had a pleasant flight. And mind you, they've all been on economy! — sanjeet singha (@hotbobz) March 26, 2025

my sister took a direct flight from Vancouver to delhi, 14 hours non-stop and her seat was broken. couldn't recline, the tray table was broken, the infotainment wasn't working. rawdogged the whole flight, and when asked to swap, the crew said all seats are the same :) — udbhav (@udbhav00) March 26, 2025

you cant really blame them when parts for the seat arent even made by the oem

tata has to make their own parts for these seats and that takes time

also refurbishment/refreshment is taking place — phxav0006 (@phxav77W) March 26, 2025

Poor plight..always.. — Ackshat (@ackshat1) March 26, 2025

