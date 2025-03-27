Advertisement
Air India Passenger Flies 8 Hours Without Tray Table, Shares Difficulties Faced

An Air India passenger took to X to explain how he had to manage his entire flight without a workable tray table. He was informed in advance of the same, but that didn't make it easier.

Read Time: 2 mins
An X user shared his experience travelling by air without a tray table (Photo: X/ mistercredible)
An X user shared his experience travelling by air without a tray table (Photo: X/ mistercredible)

An X user's post about travelling onboard an 8-hour flight without having access to a tray table has grabbed many eyeballs online. The Air India passenger said that he was informed before the flight that the tray table of his chosen seat would not open. He had to sign a consent form acknowledging the same at the check-in counter. He also revealed that he had paid extra to choose specific seats together for himself and his children during web check-in. He said that he signed the form and accepted a seat without a tray table because he had "no other option." The alternative would mean that he would have to sit separately from his kids and "let the whole flight suffer."

The traveller called his flight journey "absolute chaos." It turned out to be a very challenging balancing act, especially as turbulence could make it even worse. Describing the difficulties, he wrote, "...Food in one hand, a drink in the other, kid's meal balanced on my knee; turbulence trying to sabotage my entire existence. I really wanna support Air India, but they make it so damn tough."

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.

Air India took note of this X post and responded in the comments below it, saying, "Dear Sir, we understand your disappointment. Please share your booking details via DM and we'll look into it."

A few X users criticised the airline and also shared similar experiences. Others felt differently. Read some of the reactions below:

