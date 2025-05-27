6 Stunning Islands That Are Cheaper Than The Maldives

With endless reels and social media posts around us, many of us dream of that perfect island getaway. With turquoise waters, white sand beaches, swaying palm trees and dreamy sunsets, the Maldives remains the ultimate fantasy for many. However, this fantasy can quickly wreak havoc on your budget. Flights, luxury resorts and local travel can add up fast. Fortunately, the world offers equally stunning islands that are much more affordable. From romantic settings to beach hopping, these underrated island destinations offer crystal-clear waters, fewer crowds and far better prices. Here are six beautiful and budget island holidays that are just as scenic as the Maldives, but much easier on the wallet.

Here Are 6 Island Holidays That Are Cheaper Than The Maldives:

1. Havelock Island, Andaman

Radhanagar Beach. (Photo: Unsplash)

There is no need to leave the country to feel like you are in the Maldives. Havelock Island, now officially known as Swaraj Dweep, located in the Andaman Islands, is a slice of paradise. With its powdery beaches, crystal-clear waters and lush greenery, this Indian island offers a tropical experience without needing a passport. Radhanagar Beach, one of the most popular beaches in Asia, is situated here. For those who enjoy water sports, Elephant Beach is ideal for diving and snorkelling. From affordable guesthouses to premium resorts, the island has a wide range of stays. The best part? It is just a short flight away—perfect for a spontaneous, budget island holiday.

2. Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Phu Quoc Island. (Photo: Unsplash)

Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam is an emerging travel destination that is quickly catching the attention of budget-conscious travellers. With serene beaches, warm waters and a relaxed atmosphere, it is a strong alternative to the Maldives. There is plenty to do, from visiting bustling night markets to snorkelling in clear waters. Vietnamese cuisine is not only delicious but also easy on the pocket. Accommodation ranges from affordable beach huts to luxurious stays—at nearly half the price of what one would spend in the Maldives. Ideal for those seeking affordable island getaways with rich food culture.

3. Koh Lipe, Thailand

Koh Lipe. (Photo: Unsplash)

This small island near the Malaysian border offers the perfect blend of peace and beauty. Koh Lipe is known for its white sand beaches and transparent blue waters. Quieter than popular Thai spots like Phuket or Krabi, this island is ideal for a laid-back beach holiday. Activities such as snorkelling, kayaking and boat rides are popular and budget-friendly. If you are looking for an island holiday that is less touristy and more peaceful, Koh Lipe is an excellent choice.

4. Lakshadweep, India

Lakshadweep. (Photo: Pexels)

Often overlooked, Lakshadweep is becoming a rising star among domestic island destinations. If you want Maldives-like coral reefs and lagoons without leaving India, this is your spot. The islands are clean, quiet and relatively untouched. Bangaram and Agatti are the most traveller-friendly among the group. While it may not have the ultra-luxury vibe of the Maldives, it has its own low-key charm. Think scenic views, isolated beaches and a truly affordable tropical break—all without a passport.

5. Siargao, Philippines

Siargao. (Photo: Unsplash)

The Philippines is famous for Boracay and Palawan, but Siargao offers something quieter and more intimate. Initially known for surfing, the island now attracts travellers with its peaceful lagoons, hidden beaches and laid-back village life. Accommodation options range from guesthouses to boutique stays, and local eateries serve fresh seafood at great prices. A boat ride to Sugba Lagoon or a slow day under the palms is all it takes to fall in love with Siargao. It is one of the best value-for-money beach destinations in Southeast Asia.

6. Zanzibar, Tanzania

Zanzibar. (Photo: Unsplash)

For those looking for culture, adventure and stunning beaches, Zanzibar ticks all the boxes. Located off the coast of Tanzania, this island combines Swahili culture, spice farms and powdery beaches in one affordable package. More culturally vibrant and less commercial than the Maldives, Zanzibar offers activities ranging from historic walking tours in Stone Town to long, quiet beach days. It is ideal for those seeking a unique and budget-friendly island experience with an African twist.

