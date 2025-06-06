6 Heritage Havelis That Are Now Stunning Boutique Hotels

India is full of old havelis with stories etched into their walls. Many of these historic homes have now been lovingly restored and turned into boutique hotels. Staying at one is like stepping back in time without giving up on comfort. From the royal palaces of Jaipur to the vibrant lanes of Old Delhi, these heritage havelis offer a perfect blend of tradition and modern living. Whether it's the detailed architecture or the peaceful courtyards, each hotel tells its own unique story. Here are six such beautiful havelis that are now stunning boutique hotels. Check them out below:

Here Are 6 Old Havelis That Have Been Transformed Into Boutique Hotels:

1. Narain Niwas Palace - Jaipur, Rajasthan

Built in the 1920s, this haveli was once a royal residence and now functions as a heritage hotel right in the heart of Jaipur. The rooms retain vintage charm, while modern amenities ensure comfort. The hotel also houses the famous Bar Palladio - a blue-themed lounge that has become an Instagram favourite.

2. Haveli Dharampura - Delhi

Located in the heart of Old Delhi, Haveli Dharampura dates back to the Mughal era. The haveli's transformation into a boutique hotel allows guests to experience the soul of Shahjahanabad. With traditional jaali work and ornate balconies, this stay offers an immersive cultural escape.

3. RAAS - Jodhpur, Rajasthan

RAAS Jodhpur combines old and new effortlessly. The boutique hotel is built around an 18th-century haveli, with new structures designed to complement the original architecture. It offers fort views, red sandstone walls and tranquil courtyards that create a beautiful setting for guests to enjoy.

4. The Johri - Jaipur, Rajasthan

Another heritage haveli transformed into a boutique hotel is Johri. Located in the bustling Johri Bazaar, it has been designed with great attention to detail. Each of the five suites in the hotel is uniquely styled, and the vegetarian restaurant serves traditional Marwari dishes with a modern twist.

5. Alsisar Haveli, - Jaipur, Rajasthan

Alsisar Haveli is a beautiful 18th-century mansion in Jaipur that has been converted into a heritage hotel. It mixes classic Rajput design with modern comforts. With its detailed carved archways and old-fashioned furniture, it offers a calm and peaceful break from the busy city. It's one of the easiest ways to enjoy a heritage experience in Jaipur.

6. Ranvas - Nagaur, Rajasthan

Situated inside the Ahhichatragarh Fort, Ranvas was originally the residence of the queens of Maharaja Bakht Singh. It has been restored into a luxurious boutique hotel that celebrates its Mughal and Rajput roots. Here, you'll get to see intricate carvings and peaceful terraces.

Which of these heritage hotels are you planning to visit first? Tell us in the comments below!