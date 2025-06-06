Viral Video: Air India Flight Attendant Sings '<i>In Dino</i>' For Pritam, Watch His Reaction

Flights are usually about seatbelts, snack trays, and maybe a sleepy movie on the screen. But for passengers on this recent Air India journey, it turned into an impromptu concert at 35,000 feet. It started like any ordinary flight - until someone realised that music legend Pritam Chakraborty was quietly sitting among the travellers. That's when a flight attendant named Rahgir decided to trade the usual announcements for something far more special. In a now-viral Instagram video, a flight attendant, Danish Rahgir, can be seen standing near the cabin, mic in hand, singing 'In Dino' - a song from the 2007 film 'Life in a... Metro', which holds a special place in every Bollywood lover's playlist.

But here's the special thing: he sang it right in front of the man who composed it. Pritam's reaction? Heartwarming. He smiled throughout the performance, completely caught in the moment. And as Rahgir finished, the composer clapped and said, "Kya baat hai."

The performance clearly meant a lot to the singer, who later wrote, "Ek yaadgar mulaaqat! Mujhe mile legendary music composer Pritam Da, aur unke saamne gaya unka hi iconic gaana. Unka reaction priceless tha!" In the full caption, he shared: "Ek yaadgar mulaqat! Mujhe mile legendary music composer Pritam Da, aur unke saamne gaya unka hi iconic gaana: 'Hai tujhe bhi ijazat, karle tu bhi mohabbat.' Unka reaction priceless tha! Agar aap bhi music aur aviation ke shaukeen hain, to ye moment aapke liye hai."

Fans couldn't stop gushing in the comments. One wrote, "I would cry if I ever got to sing in front of Pritam Da, this is GOLD," while another said, "This just gave me goosebumps at breakfast! What a beautiful moment." Someone joked, "New fear unlocked: forgetting the lyrics mid-air in front of a music legend," while a user cheekily added, "Air India really said in-flight entertainment, but make it emotional!"

Others showered Rahgir with love, calling his voice "concert-worthy" and his confidence "next-level." One user quipped, "'Kya baat hai' from Pritam himself? You've made it, bro!" Another added, "This is the kind of content that makes your day better instantly." The comment section was filled with hearts, applause emojis, and fans writing, "Imagine being on that flight - I'd be tearing up mid-air!"

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video? Share them with us in the comments below!