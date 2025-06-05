5 Of The Most Expensive Airbnbs In The World For The Ultimate Getaway

When travelling, we all crave a home away from home that wraps us in comfort. While hotels and resorts are always an option, Airbnbs are increasingly becoming popular. Their secret? A personalised travel experience with a diverse range of options that cater to every taste and budget. You can rent a cosy private room, an entire house or even a luxurious villa - the possibilities are endless! And while Airbnbs are often praised for their affordability, some listings are truly a league of their own, offering unparalleled luxury. Let's take a look at five of the most jaw-dropping, expensive Airbnb's in the world.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Expensive Airbnbs In The World:

1. Musha Cay at Copperfield Bay, Bahamas

Owned by illusionist David Copperfield, Musha Cay is a private island offering 12 bedrooms across five guest houses. Here, you can get access to a private dock, tennis courts, a spa and a full staff, ensuring a bespoke island experience.

Cost Per Night: $60,000.

2. Little Harbour Estate in Anguilla, UK

Little Harbour Estate in Anguilla is a luxurious retreat that will leave you speechless. This estate comprises two seafront villas, Indigo and Le Bleu, totaling 20 bedrooms. The amenities here include a private beach, multiple pools, tennis courts and even a home theater.

Cost Per Night: $68,000.

3. Black Urchin Estate in the Cayman Islands, UK

Black Urchin Estate in the Cayman Islands is a luxurious haven. Imagine waking up to breathtaking ocean views on a private beach. It offers two villas with an oceanfront pool and outdoor kitchen. Black Urchin Estate consists of two villas and can accommodate up to 16 guests.

Cost Per Night: $78,200.

4. Alpine Estate in Verbier, Switzerland

Nestled in the Swiss Alps, this estate includes two villas accommodating up to 22 guests. It boasts indoor pools, hot tubs, saunas, media rooms and offers stunning mountain views, making it a premier alpine retreat.

Cost Per Night: $49,819.

5. The Hidden Palace in Ubud, Bali

The Hidden Palace in Ubud, Bali is a jungle villa like no other. This luxurious retreat offers top-tier amenities and services. You'll feel like royalty, surrounded by nature's beauty. What's more, this villa offers a regal atmosphere with luxurious architecture.