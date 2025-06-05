7 Popular Temples Of North India Everyone Should Know About... And Visit

India is a land of rich heritage, known across the globe for its natural beauty, diverse culture, and deep spiritual roots. Perhaps that's why not only Indians but also people from around the world visit its ancient religious sites. While South India is known for its grand temple architecture, North India too is home to many revered temples that are important pilgrimage destinations.

From Vrindavan to Vaishno Devi and Kedarnath, these sacred places attract lakhs of devotees every year. If you're planning a spiritual journey, here's a list of must-visit temples in North India you should consider.

Here Are 7 Popular Temples In North India

1.Kashi Vishwanath Temple - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Located on the western banks of the Ganges in Varanasi, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most important temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is counted among the twelve Jyotirlingas and holds immense significance in Hinduism. The ideal time to visit is between October and March when the weather is pleasant.

2. Vaishno Devi Temple - Katra, Jammu

Situated in the Trikuta hills near Katra, the Vaishno Devi Temple is one of the most visited shrines in India. Dedicated to Goddess Durga, the temple lies inside a cave and sees a constant flow of devotees throughout the year. The trek to the temple offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, especially in the cooler evening hours.

3. Amarnath Cave Temple - Jammu & Kashmir

The Amarnath Temple, located in a remote cave in the Himalayas, is a significant shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. Inside the cave, a naturally formed ice Shivalinga appears every year, attracting devotees from across the country. The Amarnath Yatra is held annually between July and August and requires prior registration. It is considered one of the most challenging pilgrimages in India, with special arrangements made by the government for pilgrims' safety.

4. Manikaran Sahib - Himachal Pradesh

Located in the Kullu district, Manikaran Sahib is a sacred site for both Sikhs and Hindus. Surrounded by the majestic Himalayas, this Gurudwara is famous for its hot water springs, believed to have healing properties. Its serene setting makes it a peaceful spot for spiritual reflection.

5. Badrinath Temple - Uttarakhand

Badrinath Temple is one of the four Char Dham pilgrimage sites and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas, it opens only for six months a year-from the end of April to early November-due to extreme weather conditions. Pilgrims flock here during the open season to seek blessings in this tranquil, high-altitude temple.

6. Golden Temple - Amritsar, Punjab

Also known as Harmandir Sahib or Darbar Sahib, the Golden Temple is the most important spiritual site for Sikhs. Situated in the middle of a sacred pond and covered in gold, it is a symbol of peace and equality. Devotees believe that taking a dip in the holy water can heal physical ailments. The temple is open to visitors throughout the year.

7. Kedarnath Temple - Uttarakhand

One of the holiest Hindu temples, Kedarnath is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is part of both the Char Dham and Jyotirlinga circuits. Located in Rudraprayag district, it is open only between April and November due to heavy snowfall in the region. The trek to Kedarnath is challenging but spiritually rewarding.

Whether you seek peace, blessings, or a connection with India's ancient spirituality, these temples of North India offer a divine experience. If you're planning a religious trip, consider including these sacred destinations on your itinerary.