10 Stunning Cities That Absolutely Nail The Art Deco Aesthetic

Art deco, a glamorous architectural style from the Roaring Twenties, thrives in cities like Miami, Brussels, and Napier. With sleek designs and vibrant details, these art deco destinations showcase this enduring legacy, inviting exploration and admiration.

Art deco isn't just a design style — it's a whole mood. Glamorous without trying too hard, all sleek angles, metallics, and perfect symmetry, it was the architectural answer to the Roaring Twenties. Born in Paris and flung around the world by the 1930s, art deco left a permanent mark on skylines, cinemas, hotels, and even petrol stations. Today, some cities still wear their deco with pride — and they look incredible doing it. Here are ten gorgeous art deco destinations where the vibe is very much alive, and honestly, you'll want to photograph every inch.

Here Are 10 Must-Visit Art Deco Destinations Around The World:

1. Miami, USA

Photo: Courtesy of Art Deco Miami

Miami and art deco are practically synonymous. South Beach alone has more than 800 preserved buildings from the 1920s to the '40s, making it the largest collection of art deco architecture in the world. But this isn't the stark grey stuff you'll see in other cities — Miami's take is tropical, pastel-hued and trimmed in neon. Think The Colony Hotel, The Carlyle, and a load of streamlined facades that look like they belong in a Wes Anderson film. Even the lifeguard huts are on theme.

2. Brussels, Belgium

Brussels gets a lot of love for its art nouveau, but its art deco deserves equal credit. The city leans into the solid, monumental vibe of the style, with landmarks like the Flagey Building and the Forest National concert hall. Residential neighbourhoods, especially in the Uccle and Forest districts, are packed with houses showing off angular doorways and detailed brickwork. It's like a scavenger hunt, but for design geeks.

3. Napier, New Zealand

Photo: Courtesy of Art Deco Festival Napier

After a major earthquake in 1931, Napier got a complete architectural do-over. The result? An entire town centre built in pure art deco style. The details are on point — chevrons, sunbursts, ziggurats, and fonts that scream 1930s glamour. Napier takes its title seriously too; there's even an annual Art Deco Festival where locals dress up in vintage fashion, drive classic cars and turn the clock all the way back.

4. Asmara, Eritrea

It's not the most obvious choice, but Asmara is a total showstopper for art deco fans. Built under Italian rule in the 1930s, the city features an extraordinary number of modernist and art deco buildings that have been almost untouched for decades. Think cinemas shaped like ships, petrol stations that look like flying saucers, and clean, angular lines on nearly every corner. UNESCO added it to its World Heritage list in 2017 for good reason — it's like stepping onto the set of a lost sci-fi movie from the 1930s.

5. Mumbai, India

Photo: Unsplash

Most visitors head to Mumbai for the chaos, the food or the colonial history — but the art deco? It's next-level. After Miami, Mumbai has the world's second-largest collection of art deco buildings. Many of them sit along Marine Drive, with curved balconies, stylised grills and cinematic flair. Don't miss the Eros and Regal Cinemas — absolute deco icons. UNESCO even gave Mumbai's art deco precinct a World Heritage tag in 2018.

8. Melbourne, Australia

Art deco made a solid impression on Melbourne, and you'll see its influence from inner-city theatres to suburban houses. The Astor Theatre is one of the best-preserved examples — still running films and still looking fabulous. Commercial buildings like Mitchell House flaunt curved corners and chrome-framed windows, while apartment blocks in St Kilda echo deco's sleek, streamlined aesthetic. Melbourne's version of art deco is understated, but endlessly cool.

4. Paris, France

Photo: Courtesy of Paris je Taime

Paris is the birthplace of art deco, thanks to the 1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Decoratifs et Industriels Modernes. The city's architecture reflects that legacy — though it's more refined than flashy. You'll find standout examples like the Theatre des Champs-Elysees, the Palais de Tokyo and countless apartment blocks with etched glass and wrought-iron railings. It's art deco with a Parisian twist: Elegant, precise and always stylish.

5. Havana, Cuba

Havana wears its art deco with a kind of faded cool. The movement hit Cuba hard in the 1930s, especially in architecture and design. One of the most striking examples is the Bacardi Building, finished in 1930 and considered one of Latin America's finest art deco landmarks. The city's mix of colonial buildings and deco masterpieces creates a contrast that makes every stroll feel like walking through a living film set.

6. Casablanca, Morocco

Photo: Courtesy of Travel Exploration Casablanca

French architects transformed Casablanca in the 1930s, and the city became a showcase for a unique blend of European art deco and traditional Moroccan elements. The result? Arabesque tiles meet geometric ironwork, and curving stucco facades sit beside bold lettering and stylised arches. Walk along Boulevard Mohammed V for a crash course in this hybrid aesthetic. It's stylish without shouting about it.

9. Shanghai, China

Shanghai in the 1930s was booming, and art deco became the architectural language of choice for everything from banks to department stores. The Bund shows off the city's grander side — massive stone-fronted buildings with deco flourishes — but head to the French Concession and you'll find leafy streets lined with villas and apartment blocks featuring stained glass, terrazzo floors and geometric ironwork. The Peace Hotel remains the city's most iconic example.