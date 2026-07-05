36 Hours In Geneva, The World's Diplomatic Capital

It's been a frenetic year for international diplomacy, Switzerland has been at the very heart of it. Geneva is one of the world's most international cities, foreign nationals from over 190 countries make up over 40% of the city's overall population. Horology capital, luxury lifestyle hub, culinary hotspot and a diplomatic hub. Geneva is not just one of Europe's most charming cities but also one of its most versatile. Located along the icy blue Lake Geneva (also the largest fresh water body in the Alps), Geneva ought to be on your next Swiss itinerary. We tell you why:

Do it for the gram:

Photo Credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan

You can't travel to Geneva and miss posing at the city's two best-known landmarks. The Jet d'Eau de Genève (Geneva Water Fountain) propels 500 litres of water per second to a height of 140 metres. The Bain des Pâquis, Geneva's own beach along the lakefront offers the best views. You can also sign up for one of the lake cruises that takes you past some of the city's landmarks and plush lakeside neighbourhoods. Located just a few steps away from the lake (Quai du Général-Guisan), is Geneva's iconic Flower Clock (it dates back to 1955). This botanical delight is made up of about 6,500 flowers (That change according to the season) and plants. The clock features a 2.5 metre long seconds-hand (The world's longest) and the time is transmitted via satellite – Swiss precision at its best.

Horologists unite:

Photo Credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan

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Geneva is a watch lover's paradise. If you've been planning to indulge in an heirloom watch, there's no better time and place to do it. Your search for a Swiss watch ends at Rue de Rhone, that has the highest concentration of ultra-luxury watch boutiques in any shopping district in the world. Old timers will tell you to make a stop at Bucherer that offers one of the widest collections of Rolex watches in the world. I'd also recommend a stop at the Swatch store in Rue de Marche near Geneva's Old Town where watch collectors have been queueing up for the Audemars Piguet x Swatch timepieces since May this year.

If you're a watch enthusiast, do make time to visit the Patek Philippe Museum. The brand's watch making traditions date back to 1839. This museum not only rounds up some of the finest watches this iconic brand has crafted, but is a treasure trove of watches, musical automata and miniatures.

Visit the diplomatic heart of Geneva:

Photo Credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan

It's been almost a century since The Palais de Nations building became the headquarters of the League of Nations. Soon after the Second World War, the same building became the European seat of the United Nations and the world's largest centre for multi-lateral diplomacy, hosting over 8,000 meetings every year. Guided tours take you through the Art Deco influenced corridors of the erstwhile League of Nations. I experienced an early peek of the Portail des Nations, a new immersive experience that focuses on the multi-lateral role of the United Nations. Just across the road from The Palais de Nations is the Broken Chair, a popular photo stop, designed by renowned sculptor Daniel Berset in 1997 for NGO Handicap International, a stunning work of art that has become an international symbol against landmines. The 12-metre tall chair stands on three legs with a half broken fourth leg.

Travel back in time:

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Geneva's old town (Vieille Ville) is steeped in history and was one of the major centres of the reformation that swept through Europe in the 16th Century. Explore museums, winding cobbled streets and cafes as you stroll through one of Europe's most historic quarters. Climb up the Northern tower at St. Peter's Cathedral for the best views of this historic zone that's also home to the world's longest wooden bench (120.21 metres long). Geneva's most famous church was first built in the 12th Century and became a centre for Protestant worship during the Reformation. Geneva's oldest private residence – Maison Tavel, is a genuine example of medieval Swiss architecture. Destroyed by a major fire in 1334 it was restored by the Tavels, an aristocratic Genevan family before becoming a museum that illustrates the city's development.

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Make your own Swiss Army Knife:

Photo Credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan

It's tough to imagine that the Swiss Army Knife, an outdoor essential, was originally invented in the 1890s to help soldiers maintain their service rifles and open canned rations. One of the most immersive experiences during my recent visit to Geneva was in the heart of old town. Initium's Swiss Army Knife assembly courses, offered in partnership with SWIZA allow you to craft and customise your own Swiss Army Knife. This experience combines history, technique and personalisation and also includes a visit to their watchmaking centre where you can experience the exacting standards that go into making a Swiss watch.

Gourmet paradise: Stop by at one of the city's legendary chocolatiers like Rohr's or at Auer for their traditional hand-coated truffles. The Geneva Chocolate Pass (you can choose from the Discovery or Unlimited options) allows you to discover Geneva's chocolatiers at your own pace with free tastings. Geneva has emerged as one of Europe's hottest culinary destinations. One of my favourite new Geneva restaurants is F.P. Journe Le Restaurant, a unique collaboration between iconic independent watchmaker François-Paul Journe and acclaimed Michelin-starred Chef Dominique Gauthier.