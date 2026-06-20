12 Cultural, Historic Sites Chosen For International Day Of Yoga Events Across India

From the banks of the Ganga River in Haridwar to the ancient ruins of Hampi and the historic precincts of Delhi's Red Fort, 12 iconic landmarks across the country will serve as the focal points of India's International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 celebrations.

The main Yoga Day event will be held in Kolkata on June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations.

Union Ayush Ministry has identified 12 culturally and historically significant sites to conduct national-level yoga events in synchronisation with the main event as the country observes the International Day of Yoga, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said.

The initiative seeks to bring together India's rich civilisational heritage and the timeless practice of yoga under a shared national framework, he said.

The selection of these sites also complements the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," underscoring the idea that wellness is a lifelong journey, Jadhav stated.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan Reveals Her Secret To Avoid Holiday Weight Gain, How You Can Do It Too

"Just as these monuments have endured across centuries, yoga continues to offer practices that support physical vitality, mental resilience, and healthy ageing across generations," Jadhav told PTI.

The select venues are the Red Fort in Delhi, Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, the Hampi Group of Monuments in Karnataka, Leh Palace in Ladakh, the Shore Temple at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh, Kanchari Fort in Assam, the Charminar precincts in Hyderabad, the Gateway of India in Mumbai, Nalanda Mahavihara in Bihar, and the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Though separated by geography, language and history, these landmarks will be united through a common purpose -- promoting health, harmony and collective well-being through yoga.

"The flagship events will be synchronised with the main national celebration of IDY 2026 in the presence of the prime minister, creating a unique nationwide experience that connects citizens across states and Union Territories," Jadhav said.

Each location reflects a distinct chapter of India's cultural journey.

Sarnath and Nalanda evoke the country's traditions of knowledge and contemplation, the minister said.

The Konark Sun Temple and Mahabalipuram's Shore Temple stand as enduring symbols of artistic and architectural excellence.

Har Ki Pauri and the Sabarmati Riverfront represent living public spaces where spirituality and community intersect, while the Red Fort, Charminar, Gateway of India, and Leh Palace embody significant milestones in India's historical narrative, he stated.

Against these backdrops, yoga practitioners will gather to perform the Common Yoga Protocol, transforming heritage spaces into venues of collective wellness.

"The simultaneous observance will demonstrate how yoga continues to serve as a bridge between India's past and present, linking centuries-old traditions with contemporary aspirations for healthier lifestyles," Jadhav said.

The initiative also highlights yoga's unique ability to transcend boundaries.

Also Read: Want To Learn Yoga? 5 Destinations In India You Must Visit

Whether practised in the Himalayan landscape of Ladakh, on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar, amid the ruins of Hampi, or in bustling metropolitan centres such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, yoga remains a unifying force that connects people across regions and generations, Jadhav said.

As India prepares to celebrate International Day of Yoga 2026 under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," these 12 flagship locations will showcase the country's enduring commitment to wellness, inclusivity, and cultural continuity.

"In doing so, the 12 historic sites will not merely host yoga events; they will tell a larger story of a nation drawing strength from its civilisational roots while embracing a healthier future for all," the minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)