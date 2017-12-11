Woman Kills Husband, Tries To Pass Off Lover As Him

A woman has been arrested in Telangana for allegedly murdering her husband and then trying to pass off her lover as her husband after disfiguring his face with acid, in a plot straight out of a film.Swathi Reddy, 27, lived with her 32-year-old husband M Sudhakar Reddy and their two children in Nagarkurnool. Sudhakar ran a stone-crushing unit at the town around 130 kilometres from Hyderabad.A trained nurse, Swathi allegedly got involved with physiotherapist Rajesh for the last few months. According to the police, the two planned to eliminate Sudhakar in a way that Rajesh could take his place and also his property.The pair allegedly put their medical knowledge to good use and about two weeks ago, used an anaesthetic injection to put Sudhakar to sleep. They allegedly hit him with an iron rod and killed him."They moved the body into the boot of a car and dumped his body in the Nawabpet forest area," senior police officer Lakshminarayana said.The couple planned in detail, said the police.They allegedly rubbed acid on Rajesh's face and told relatives that unidentified assailants had attacked Sudhakar with acid and burnt his face. A police complaint was lodged.Rajesh was admitted to Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital with burn injuries. Sudhakar's family members spent some Rs 5 lakh rupees on his treatment but when the bandages were removed and his face healed after about 10 days. They grew suspicious as he would not speak a word or give any details about his own family.The police were called in. An investigation and interrogation led to the truth. Swathi reportedly showed the police where her husband's body had been dumped. She has been arrested.