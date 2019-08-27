Weather Department Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Telangana

Weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana (Representational image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana for Wednesday and Thursday.

"Widespread rainfall is likely to lash across Telangana and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Telangana for August 28-29," said the weather department.

"Some part of coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to receive heavy rainfall. The northern part of Telangana is likely to receive heavy rainfall in isolated places," scientist at meteorological department YK Reddy told ANI.

"Light or moderate rain is expected till tomorrow morning in northern Adilabad, eastern Khammam and Warangal district of Telangana," Mr Reddy said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.