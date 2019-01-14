Telangana's Rs 13,384 Sita Ram Irrigation Project Gets Green Nod

The project will divert Godavari river water from upstream of existing Dummugudem Anicut.

Telangana government has been given the green nod for its Rs 13,384.80 crore Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project that aims to divert Godavari river water to irrigate 2.72 lakh hectare in three districts, a senior central government official said on Monday.

The project, which is expected to be completed in three years, would lead to submergence of about 1,930 hectare area and 157 villages consisting of 9,696 families are likely to be affected, the official added.

"An Expert Appraisal Committee has already given approval for the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project. Based on the EAC recommendation, Union Environment Ministry has given the final environment clearance (EC) for the same," the official said.

The EC is valid for 10 years. After five years of the commissioning of the project, the state government should undertake a study by an independent agency to assess the impact on environment and downstream ecology, the official added.

As per the proposal, the lift irrigation project will divert Godavari river water from upstream of existing Dummugudem Anicut to irrigate 2,72,921 hectare of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana.

The objective of the project is to provide water for irrigation as well as to enroute tanks, villages, towns and supplement some of the existing/ proposed irrigation schemes.

About 8,476.84 hectare land is required for the project, which is estimated to cost about Rs 13,384.80 crore and is expected to be completed in three years, the official said.

There would be construction of an head regulator only at Dummugudem Anicut on Godavari river besides lined canal of about 372 km, four pump houses and delivery cisterns, laying of pumping main of about 9 km, cross drainage works across main canal and construction of tunnels, cross regulators and offtakes among others.