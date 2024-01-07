Telangana Woman Hires Contract Killers To Murder Transgender Husband: Cops

Police arrested the woman and the two hired killers on Saturday. (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman from Siddipet district of Telangana who allegedly got her estranged husband, a transgender person, murdered using contract killers, was arrested along with the two men hired to do the crime, police said on Sunday.

The woman, who allegedly offered Rs 18 lakh for the 'supari' (contract) to eliminate the 35-year-old transgender person, had paid Rs 4.6 lakh to two hired persons and got the transgender person "killed" on December 11 last year.

Police, who had initially registered a case of suspicious death, during the course of investigation arrested the woman and the two hired killers on Saturday on charge of murder.

The couple had got married in 2014 and had a child in 2015, a police official said. In 2019, the husband underwent gender reassignment surgery to become a woman. Since then, they had been staying apart, the official said.

The transgender person, subsequently started "harassing" the woman, who worked as an accountant in a private school, police said.

The transgender person used to go to the woman's workplace and create "nuisance" because the woman had been seeking maintenance from the estranged husband for her child and herself, the official said.

The school management removed the woman from her job over the "nuisance". Angered over it, the woman decided to kill her estranged husband, police said.

As per the plan, the contract killers made the transgender person drink beer and later smothered her to death with pillows in her sleep, police added.

