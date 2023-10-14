Telangana Woman Dies By Suicide After State's Civil Services Exam Postponed

A 23-year-old woman, who was preparing for competitive exams, allegedly died by suicide at her hostel in Ashok Nagar here, sparking protests by government job aspirants against the BRS dispensation, police said on Saturday.

As soon as news of the woman's death broke on Friday night, a large number of students staged protests in the area and raised slogans against the state government.

The agitators also tried to prevent the police from shifting the woman's body to the hospital.

TV visuals showed police dispersing the crowds, though the former denied any lathicharge.

A police official told reporters that in the suicide note which was recovered, the woman has tendered apology to her parents for being unable to do anything for them.

The victim's friends at the hostel said she took the extreme step owing to personal reasons, he said.

According to police, the woman, a native of Warangal, hung herself from a ceiling fan of her hostel room on Friday night due to personal issues. However, the protesters claimed that the woman ended her life as she was dejected over not being able to get a job and the postponement of the Group-2 exam by Telangana State Public Service Commission again.

The opposition parties held the K Chandrasekhar Rao-headed government in the state responsible for the death of the young woman.

BJP MP K Laxman claimed on social media platform X that he demanded that the woman's suicide letter be made public but was "arrested".

"She was diligently preparing for government examinations for many months. But due to repeated cancellations and postponements of exams by the BRS government, she took the extreme step," he said.

The BJP MP sought justice for the woman and also others affected by the "sheer negligence" of the state government.

Congress leader M Anil Kumar Yadav, who also joined the protesters, claimed that the woman ended her life upset over the cancellation of TSPSC exam twice.

He sought a judicial inquiry into the incident and financial assistance to her family.

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the suicide and alleged that the BRS government has failed to conduct recruitment exams properly.

Reddy urged the people to make the 'rasta roko' (road blockade), proposed to be organised today by Congress and other parties seeking abolition of the incumbent Public Service Commission members and appointing members afresh, a success.

The BRS government had come under fire from the opposition parties over the question paper leak of recruitment exams conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

