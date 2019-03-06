Telangana Woman, 23, Climbs Cell Tower After Boyfriend 'Ignored Her'

The woman was brought to the police station after a lot of effort and pursuing.

A 23-year-old Telangana woman climbed a cell tower on Tuesday after her boyfriend of nine years ignored her for another woman.

“The woman, Malika, was in relationship with N Babu and the two had even decided to get married. After the woman was ignored by Babu, she decided to climb the cell tower,” police officer Raghavender Rao told news agency ANI.

He added that the woman was brought to the police station after a lot of effort and pursuing.



The man's parents were called to the police station and were counselled to fix his marriage with Malika.



"We have also called N Babu and his parents and counselled them to get him married to Malika as they were in a relationship. His parents have agreed to the match," the officer said.