Telangana Man Hacked To Death Allegedly Over Inter-Caste Marriage

Pranay and Arutha's marriage was objected to by both sets of parents on the basis of their caste

Protests erupted in a town in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Saturday after the brutal murder of a man in a suspected case of dishonour killing. Demonstrators called for a shutdown in Miryalguda town to demand justice for a 23-year-old man hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife, outside a local hospital.

The murder was captured on CCTV footage that showed Pranay Kumar leaving the hospital, along with his wife, 21-year-old Amrutha Varshini, when a man suddenly attacked him from behind with a machete, killing him.

Amrutha fainted due to shock and was rushed to hospital. She later told police officials that she suspected the murder to have been arranged by her father and uncle, as they had opposed her marriage because her husband was from a different caste and wanted her to have an abortion.

"I have no intention of aborting my baby. Pranay's baby is my future," she said, breaking down. "Pranay was such a nice person. He looked after me so well, especially after I became pregnant. I don't know why caste is so important in this time and age," she added.

The girl's father Maruti Rao, a businessman, and her uncle Shravan have been named as the main accused in the case. Both the men have been arrested.

The young couple had married just eight months ago after falling in love in school and having been in a relationship since their college days. But both their families opposed the marriage when they found out. Pranay belonged to the Madiga Scheduled Caste whereas Amrutha was from the Vysya caste.

But Pranay's parents finally gave in to the wedding after he told them that he would only live with her.

His murder shocked the community and sparked protests by organisations working for the welfare of Scheduled Castes. Shops and other business establishments remained shut.

The murder was similar to one in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur in March, 2016. 22-year-old Sankar was hacked to death in front of his wife Kaushalya. The girl's father and several other relatives were convicted in the case.

Sankar was from a Scheduled Caste whereas Kaushalya belonged to the Gounder caste.