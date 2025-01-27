Telangana Man Found Dead, Wife Accuses Her Family Of "Dishonour Killing": Cops

A man from the Scheduled Caste who married a woman of a different caste was allegedly found murdered in Pillalamarri Village, Suryapet District, on Monday, police said, while the wife accused her family members of resorting to "dishonour killing".

A police official said Vadlakona Krishna (32) married a woman belonging to another caste six months ago against her parents' wishes.

The woman accused her family members of paying money to the perpetrators to eliminate her husband.

"It is not yet clear what the reason behind his murder was. His wife is accusing her family members of the murder. Our primary investigation reveals that the deceased was also involved in some settlements," the official told PTI.

The case is being investigated from all angles, the official added.

