Telangana To Give Rs 4 Lakh To Heatwave Victims' Families

Telangana Government on Tuesday issued orders to declare heatwave/sunstroke as a "State Specific Disaster" henceforth for the purpose of providing relief to the families of the victims.

Under the new Government Order Rs 4 lakh ex gratia will be provided to the kin of the deceased.

"The state government, having taken into consideration all the above-mentioned facts, have decided to declare heatwave/sunstroke as a "State Specific Disaster" henceforth for the purpose of providing relief to the families of the victims..." the order said.

Heatwaves remain a "hidden hazard" whose impacts are under-recognized due to measurement and valuation challenges. There is under-reporting of deaths and severe impact of heat waves especially in the vulnerable sections of the population including women, children and old aged, it said.

The GO further said, it was observed in Telangana that except five Districts, all the remaining 28 districts had at least 15 days of heatwave.

In the absence of specific ex-gratia, the state until now was providing assistance of Rs.50,000 under Apathbandhu scheme to the family of the deceased who died due to heat wave/sunstroke.

The District Collector will ensure that the appropriate authority/authorities shall diagnose the heat-related death based on the history of exposure to high ambient temperature and the reasonable exclusion of other causes of hyperthermia, the GO added.

