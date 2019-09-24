Telangana Teen Sets Self On Fire After Being Accused Of Theft: Police

The boy, a tenth standard student, allegedly stole Rs 30,000 on Sunday from a parked car. (File photo)

A 16-year-old boy set himself on fire after villagers accused him of theft at a village in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

According to an official involved in the investigation, the incident occurred on September 23.

The boy, a tenth standard student, allegedly stole Rs 30,000 on Sunday from a parked car.

Village elders called for a meeting and rebuked the boy for the alleged offence, the official said.

Police were informed that the boy returned Rs 15,000 to the car owner. However, after being insulted by villagers, the teenager allegedly set himself on fire using kerosene, the officer told news agency PTI.

He was taken to a hospital where he died due to his injuries, the official added.

