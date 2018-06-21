Telangana Reporter Poisons Children, Wife Before Suicide. She Survives

The reporter, 35-year-old Hanumantha Rao, hanged himself at his house in Telangana's Siddipet after poisoning his wife Meena, and their two children, aged three and five, police said.

Telangana | Written by | Updated: June 21, 2018 14:42 IST
Hyderabad:  A reporter of a news publication in Andhra Pradesh allegedly committed suicide this morning along with his family.

The reporter, 35-year-old Hanumantha Rao, hanged himself at his house in Telangana's Siddipet after poisoning his wife Meena, and their two children, aged three and five, police said. 

While Hanumantha Rao and the two children died, his wife survived and was rushed to a hospital by neighbours, where her condition is said to be serious.
 
telangana reporter suicide children 650

The two children were aged 3 and 5

It is not clear yet why the reporter allegedly committed suicide. He is said to have been heavily into debts.

A suicide note has not been recovered yet. 

The police say they are investigating if there was any other reason behind the alleged suicide.

