Telangana Reporter Poisons Children, Wife Before Suicide. She Survives The reporter, 35-year-old Hanumantha Rao, hanged himself at his house in Telangana's Siddipet after poisoning his wife Meena, and their two children, aged three and five, police said.

A reporter of a news publication in Andhra Pradesh allegedly committed suicide this morning along with his family.



The reporter, 35-year-old Hanumantha Rao, hanged himself at his house in Telangana's Siddipet after poisoning his wife Meena, and their two children, aged three and five, police said.



While Hanumantha Rao and the two children died, his wife survived and was rushed to a hospital by neighbours, where her condition is said to be serious.

The two children were aged 3 and 5



A suicide note has not been recovered yet.



The police say they are investigating if there was any other reason behind the alleged suicide.



