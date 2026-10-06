Telangana Plumber Arrested For Hunting Deer, Selling Meat, Antlers

A 34-year-old plumber has been arrested for hunting deer in forest areas of Maharashtra and selling their meat, antlers and other animal parts for profit. The accused, identified as Shoaib Afzal, son of Abdul Aziz and a resident of Panjesha in Adilabad town, had allegedly been on the run since a case was registered on August 5 last year.

According to police, Afzal told investigators that his income as a plumber was insufficient for his lifestyle and that he turned to illegal hunting to make quick money.

Police said he travelled to forest areas near Ghatanji in Maharashtra, hunted deer and cut the carcasses at the spot before selling the meat.

"Afzal kept deer antlers at his residence, allegedly planning to sell them in Hyderabad," Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said. "Police recovered six deer skulls with antlers and one separate pair of antlers from the house. A search of the residence also led to the seizure of a double-barrel gun, knives and a chisel."

Police said Afzal initially claimed that the firearm had belonged to his grandparents and had historically been used for hunting. Police later found evidence linking it to alleged wildlife hunting.

Police further said Afzal disclosed that some people from Hyderabad had accompanied him on hunting trips.

Police are investigating whether others were involved in the alleged poaching and wildlife trade.

After learning that police were looking for him, Afzal allegedly moved between Hyderabad, Aurangabad, Arni and Pune to avoid arrest. He eventually returned to Adilabad, where the One Town police team detained him near his residence.

"Illegal hunting and the possession or sale of wildlife parts are serious offences," SP Mahajan said. "Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in activities that threaten wildlife conservation," he warned.

Police said earlier seizures included a torchlight, black jacket, muffler, shoes, bag and three pen drives.