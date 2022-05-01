Telangana MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla Slams Centre Over Commercial Gas Price Hike

"What does the Govt expect, people to shut the shops and sit at home?" she said.

Telangana Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kavitha Kalvakuntla today hit out at the Centre over a hike in commercial gas prices. Ms Kalvakuntla, who is also a former MP from the state, said the move reflects the BJP-led government's "insensitivity towards the common man".

Batting for small business owners, she remarked if the government expects people to shut their shops and stay home.

Kavitha Kalvakuntla is Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and an MLC from the Nizamabad constituency.

The Centre has raised the prices of commercial LPG cylinders for the second time after the recently-concluded assembly elections.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked to Rs 2355.50 from Rs 2253; a 5kg LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 655 now.