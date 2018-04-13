Telangana Minister Tweets Apology To Road Accident Victim Stuck In Traffic As Convoy Was Passing A minister in Telangana, KT Rama Rao, apologised to a road accident victim who was caught in traffic jam while on his way to the hospital

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Telangana minister KT Rama Rao apologised to a road accident victim Hyderabad: A road accident victim in Hyderabad received a public apology from unexpected quarters. The IT and Municipal Minister of Telangana, KT Rama Rao, on Thursday apologised to Jitender, the road accident victim who reportedly was stuck in a traffic jam when he was being taken to the hospital. There were restrictions while the minister's convoy was driving past.



Jitender, a businessman, was travelling on his motorcycle when a car hit him. He was tossed in the air and suffered severe injuries.



Mr Rao took to Twitter and said, "I certainly hope it's not true because that's never been my way of working. If it's true, my most sincere apologies to the gentleman and I also request @TelanganaDGP to ensure that instructions are passed on to policemen so that this is not repeated anywhere."



Soon after, the police chief of Telangana, M Mahender Reddy, tweeted, "Minister KTR's instructions have been given to all the CPs and SPs of the districts to allow medical emergencies on priority despite VVIP/VIP movement."



The incident that took place a few days ago, caught the attention of the minister after a newspaper reported it.



Reports say when Jitender was being taken to the hospital, the police had blocked the traffic and instead of taking him to the nearby hospital immediately, he was told to call his family for help.



In Delhi, last April, an ambulance carrying



"What if the child dies? Who will be responsible?" a furious relative is heard saying in the video to policemen who refused to remove the barricades set up for the convoy of visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. "Five minutes", the traffic police kept saying.



A road accident victim in Hyderabad received a public apology from unexpected quarters. The IT and Municipal Minister of Telangana, KT Rama Rao, on Thursday apologised to Jitender, the road accident victim who reportedly was stuck in a traffic jam when he was being taken to the hospital. There were restrictions while the minister's convoy was driving past.Jitender, a businessman, was travelling on his motorcycle when a car hit him. He was tossed in the air and suffered severe injuries.Mr Rao took to Twitter and said, "I certainly hope it's not true because that's never been my way of working. If it's true, my most sincere apologies to the gentleman and I also request @TelanganaDGP to ensure that instructions are passed on to policemen so that this is not repeated anywhere."Soon after, the police chief of Telangana, M Mahender Reddy, tweeted, "Minister KTR's instructions have been given to all the CPs and SPs of the districts to allow medical emergencies on priority despite VVIP/VIP movement."The incident that took place a few days ago, caught the attention of the minister after a newspaper reported it.Reports say when Jitender was being taken to the hospital, the police had blocked the traffic and instead of taking him to the nearby hospital immediately, he was told to call his family for help. In Delhi, last April, an ambulance carrying a bleeding child was kept waiting by the traffic police at a major crossing, for VIP movement. One outraged eyewitness live-streamed the incident near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in central Delhi."What if the child dies? Who will be responsible?" a furious relative is heard saying in the video to policemen who refused to remove the barricades set up for the convoy of visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. "Five minutes", the traffic police kept saying. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter