Telangana Man Poses With Python To Sell Snakes On Social Media

In order to attract customers, one of the accused got himself photographed with the python around his neck and uploaded the picture on Facebook and WhatsApp

Telangana | | Updated: January 08, 2019 09:48 IST
Hyderabad: 

The Telangana Forest Department has arrested two people for allegedly trying to sell two snakes through social media platforms, officials said Monday.

According to an official release, the officers and staff of the Medchal District and Anti-Poaching Squad, Hyderabad, rescued one python and one bronze back snake from the poachers at Chowdarguda village in Medchal District.

Sharan Moses and his friend Vanorous Praveen were trying to sell the reptiles to prospective buyers and in order to attract customers, Praveen got himself photographed with the python around his neck and uploaded the picture on Facebook and WhatsApp, the statement said.

A case was registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 in this connection, it added.

The python is a Schedule - I species, and possessing and illegal trade attracts imprisonment of three to seven years and minimum fine of Rs 10,000, the release said.

The two accused have been produced before a local court which remanded them.

