Man Kills Mother On Suspicion She Made Him Sick With Black Magic: Cops

D Srinivas, 30, suspected his mother was practising sorcery as he was falling ill often and so decided to murder her, a police official said.

Telangana | | Updated: December 24, 2018 20:19 IST
Based on a complaint lodged by his father, the accused was taken into custody (Representational)


Hyderabad: 

A 52-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her son in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana on suspicion that she practised black magic against him, police said Monday.

The incident happened at the woman's house late Sunday night, the police said.

D Srinivas, 30, suspected his mother was practising sorcery as he was falling ill often and so decided to murder her, a police official told PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by his father, Srinivasan was taken into custody, the official said.

